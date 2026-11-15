LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet

WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet

A young girl from Georgia has gone viral in India after dancing and singing along to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's popular song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Georgian Girl Viral Video (Image: Instagram)
Georgian Girl Viral Video (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 10:45 IST

A little girl in Georgia has found a huge audience in India after a video of her dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s popular song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ went viral on Instagram. Her animated expressions, playful hand movements and attempts to sing along to the Hindi lyrics have caught the attention of millions.

The video features Eva Ana Maria, who posts dance and singing videos on Instagram under the handle @anamaria_eva_. Shared on November 12, the clip had attracted nearly 55 million views, more than five million likes and over 90,000 comments by November 14, according to The Indian Express.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH VIDEO: Georgian Girl Dances To DDLJ Song



The video begins with the young girl sitting beside an elderly man near a small fire. As the familiar opening of ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ starts playing, she gets up and begins moving to the music.

She follows the rhythm with expressive hand gestures, dramatic looks and spontaneous dance steps. She also tries to sing along to the Hindi lyrics, making the performance even more entertaining.

The elderly man sitting beside her appears equally amused by the moment. He smiles and joins in with a few movements while watching her dance. The clip has drawn attention not only for the girl’s performance but also for the relaxed, joyful moment between the two.

Which Shah Rukh Khan Song Is The Girl Dancing To?

The song is ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from Aditya Chopra’s 1995 romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, the track remains one of the film’s best-known songs and is widely played at Indian weddings and celebrations.

Nearly three decades after the film’s release, the song continues to find audiences beyond India. The Georgian girl’s video is another example of how Hindi film music travels across languages and borders, with a familiar Bollywood track becoming the centre of an unexpected viral moment.

Who Is The Girl In The Viral Video?

The girl features on the Instagram account @anamaria_eva_, which shares videos of her dancing and singing to songs in different languages. Her Hindi music videos have attracted attention from Indian viewers, and the ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ clip has become one of her most widely viewed posts. The latest video, however, has taken her reach to another level, with viewers sharing their appreciation for her expressions, enthusiasm and evident enjoyment of the music.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Sees 51% Jump On Day 10, Races Past Rs 1,200 Crore Worldwide

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet
Tags: Bollywood songsddljDilwale Dulhania Le JayengeGeorgiainstagramkajolshah rukh khanviral video

RELATED News

From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing

WATCH VIDEO: Can A Short Detour Save Your Toll? Taxi Driver Claims He Saves Rs 145 On Delhi-Meerut Expressway — Here’s What He Says He Does

Who Owns Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa? Family Property Dispute Erupts As Actor’s Sister-In-Law Ramola Challenges 33-Year-Old Gift Deed In Jaya’s Name

WATCH VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Controls His Entire Home With Voice Commands, Builds Iron Man’s ‘Jarvis’ In Real Life That Works Without Internet

No Marathi Dub For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Sparks Language Row; NCP Leader Questions Makers, Demands Statewide Re-Release

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet

Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?

Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?

Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

18-Year-Old Delhi Showroom Employee Taken To Changing Room By Friend, Throat Slit With Sharp Weapon; What Triggered The Murder?

Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Spying On Chabad House; Why Are Jewish Establishments In Mumbai Under Surveillance?

Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?

FREE Live IND vs NZ 5th ODI Match: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana to Get Medical Treatment at AIIMS; NIA Court Allows Access to Law Books

WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet
WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet
WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet
WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet
WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet

QUICK LINKS