WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet

A little girl in Georgia has found a huge audience in India after a video of her dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s popular song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ went viral on Instagram. Her animated expressions, playful hand movements and attempts to sing along to the Hindi lyrics have caught the attention of millions.

The video features Eva Ana Maria, who posts dance and singing videos on Instagram under the handle @anamaria_eva_. Shared on November 12, the clip had attracted nearly 55 million views, more than five million likes and over 90,000 comments by November 14, according to The Indian Express.

WATCH VIDEO: Georgian Girl Dances To DDLJ Song







The video begins with the young girl sitting beside an elderly man near a small fire. As the familiar opening of ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ starts playing, she gets up and begins moving to the music.

She follows the rhythm with expressive hand gestures, dramatic looks and spontaneous dance steps. She also tries to sing along to the Hindi lyrics, making the performance even more entertaining.

The elderly man sitting beside her appears equally amused by the moment. He smiles and joins in with a few movements while watching her dance. The clip has drawn attention not only for the girl’s performance but also for the relaxed, joyful moment between the two.

Which Shah Rukh Khan Song Is The Girl Dancing To?

The song is ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from Aditya Chopra’s 1995 romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, the track remains one of the film’s best-known songs and is widely played at Indian weddings and celebrations.

Nearly three decades after the film’s release, the song continues to find audiences beyond India. The Georgian girl’s video is another example of how Hindi film music travels across languages and borders, with a familiar Bollywood track becoming the centre of an unexpected viral moment.

Who Is The Girl In The Viral Video?

The girl features on the Instagram account @anamaria_eva_, which shares videos of her dancing and singing to songs in different languages. Her Hindi music videos have attracted attention from Indian viewers, and the ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ clip has become one of her most widely viewed posts. The latest video, however, has taken her reach to another level, with viewers sharing their appreciation for her expressions, enthusiasm and evident enjoyment of the music.

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