WATCH VIDEO: ‘Maar Kha Ke Jayegi’ – Firecrackers Fly As Khushi Mukherjee’s Street Clash Resurfaces, Vendors Warn Her Over ‘Dramatic Behaviour’

An old Diwali video featuring former Splitsvilla contestant and actress Khushi Mukherjee is making rounds on the internet. The video shows Khushi involved in a heated clash with roadside firecrackers sellers. The confrontation heats up to an extent where she can be seen picking the crackers and throwing them on the ground while shouting at the people nearby who are trying to intervene.







One of the most striking moments comes when a man is heard warning a policeman about Khushi, saying, “Isko samjhaao, iska zyada ho raha hai, maar kha ke jayega ab” – asking him to make her understand because she is going too far and could get beaten up. Another man is heard telling the officer, “Ye dadagiri kar rahi hai, sir” (She is behaving aggressively, sir).

The clip, which was shared by Mumbai-based local portal Mumbai TV, reportedly shows an altercation in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West during the 2025 Diwali season.

Why Did Khushi Mukherjee Argue With Firecracker Sellers?

According to reports accompanying the video, the argument began after an autorickshaw allegedly hit Khushi’s blue Mercedes and drove away. The collision has not been independently verified. In the clip, Khushi can be heard expressing anger over the alleged incident. “Sabko Diwali manana hai, meri gaadi thok ke chala gaya aur tumko yahan patakha bechna hai,” she says, questioning why the vendors were continuing to sell firecrackers when her car had allegedly been hit.

She then picks up firecrackers and throws them onto the road, drawing the attention of people nearby. The vendors appear to object to her behaviour, and the argument grows increasingly heated.

At one point, a vendor is heard saying, “Kya humne tumhari gaadi ka theka le rakha hai?” – questioning whether they were responsible for her car.

What Did Khushi Mukherjee Tell The Policeman?

A policeman on a motorcycle arrives during the confrontation and attempts to intervene. However, Khushi continues to question him about the alleged collision and the action being taken.

“Ye log jo karte hain, wo chalta hai? Meri gaadi thok ke gaya rickshaw wala. Aapka 100 number nahi lagta hai. Meri gaadi kyun thoki?” she says, questioning why the alleged autorickshaw driver had not been stopped and complaining that the police emergency number was not working.

The exchange adds another tense moment to the video, with people at the spot asking the policeman to intervene. One man repeats the warning that Khushi should be stopped before the situation escalates further.

Was A Police Complaint Filed After The Incident?

Reports published at the time said there was no confirmation of a formal police complaint or legal action following the altercation. Anandabazar Patrika also reported that Khushi did not visit a police station to file a complaint. Mumbai Traffic Police reportedly responded to a social media post about the video by asking the matter to be reported at the nearest police station where the incident had taken place. That response, however, does not establish that an FIR was registered.

The old clip has resurfaced as a throwback Diwali video, bringing renewed attention to the argument, the firecrackers thrown onto the road and the warning heard during the confrontation. Khushi Mukherjee has not been independently quoted in the reports with a subsequent statement explaining the incident.

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