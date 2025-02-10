Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases Him Off Stage

Some social media users speculated that the protester may have been part of Lamar’s set before revealing the flag. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his involvement in the performance.

A protester interrupted Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance by waving a Palestinian flag on stage. The individual was quickly pursued by security and later tackled to the ground.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Protester Unfurls Flag on Stage During Performance

During the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, a man climbed onto the GNX car featured in Kendrick Lamar’s set and waved a Palestinian flag with the words “Gaza” and “Sudan” written across it. The high-profile game took place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Security personnel swiftly responded to the incident. The protester jumped off the platform and ran around the stage’s lower level for approximately 45 seconds, dodging dancers carrying large banners. He was eventually tackled by multiple security guards and escorted away.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Speculation Over Protester’s Role in Performance

Some social media users speculated that the protester may have been part of Lamar’s set before revealing the flag. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his involvement in the performance.

The protest comes shortly after Donald Trump’s recent statements about the U.S. potentially “taking over” Gaza and relocating much of its Palestinian population. In a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump proposed turning Gaza into what he called “the Riviera of the Middle East”, estimating that 1.8 million of its 2.3 million residents would need to be displaced.

Trump was in attendance at Super Bowl LIX and made a pre-game prediction favoring a Kansas City Chiefs victory. His remarks on Gaza have sparked widespread debate, adding further political context to the protest seen during Lamar’s halftime performance.