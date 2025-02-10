Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases Him Off Stage

Some social media users speculated that the protester may have been part of Lamar’s set before revealing the flag. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his involvement in the performance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases Him Off Stage

Palestinian Flag At Super Bowl Halftime Show


A protester interrupted Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance by waving a Palestinian flag on stage. The individual was quickly pursued by security and later tackled to the ground.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Protester Unfurls Flag on Stage During Performance

During the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, a man climbed onto the GNX car featured in Kendrick Lamar’s set and waved a Palestinian flag with the words “Gaza” and “Sudan” written across it. The high-profile game took place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Security personnel swiftly responded to the incident. The protester jumped off the platform and ran around the stage’s lower level for approximately 45 seconds, dodging dancers carrying large banners. He was eventually tackled by multiple security guards and escorted away.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Speculation Over Protester’s Role in Performance

Some social media users speculated that the protester may have been part of Lamar’s set before revealing the flag. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his involvement in the performance.

The protest comes shortly after Donald Trump’s recent statements about the U.S. potentially “taking over” Gaza and relocating much of its Palestinian population. In a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump proposed turning Gaza into what he called “the Riviera of the Middle East”, estimating that 1.8 million of its 2.3 million residents would need to be displaced.

Trump was in attendance at Super Bowl LIX and made a pre-game prediction favoring a Kansas City Chiefs victory. His remarks on Gaza have sparked widespread debate, adding further political context to the protest seen during Lamar’s halftime performance.

ALSO READ: Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Filed under

Kendrick Lamar Palestine Palestinian Flag Super Bowl 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Deportation Row: Congress’ Vashisth Writes To President Murmu For Dignified Return Of Indian Citizens

US Deportation Row: Congress’ Vashisth Writes To President Murmu For Dignified Return Of Indian Citizens

Manipur: Y Khemchand Singh, frontrunner for next CM post?

Manipur: Y Khemchand Singh, frontrunner for next CM post?

Tirupati Laddu Row: CBI Arrests Four Over Adulterated Ghee Supply

Tirupati Laddu Row: CBI Arrests Four Over Adulterated Ghee Supply

At What Time Does The Aero India 2025 Show Start? Check Ticket Prices For Indians And Foreigners

At What Time Does The Aero India 2025 Show Start? Check Ticket Prices For Indians...

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Entertainment

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox