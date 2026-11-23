This is yet another twist to the controversial split between actor Eisha Singh and her boyfriend Avinash Mishra, as reality television star Rajat Dalal confronts Avinash Mishra in a video message. In the message, Rajat has lashed out at the actor for his recent club visit where the song ‘Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu’ was played and also warns the actor not to go near Eisha.

The reality television star, who thinks of Eisha as his little sister, queries the message being sent by Avinash Mishra through the song. He even makes a sarcastic comment about the actor’s public display of affection and later request for privacy.

“Naada dheela ho toh kahin bhi so jao,” says Rajat in the video message to the actor, and goes on to warn him that he could say even more than what he has already spoken and can even give names.

Why did Rajat Dalal lash out at Avinash Mishra?

The response from Rajat followed a video of Avinash at a nightclub where he appeared to be having fun to ‘Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu.’ It raised questions regarding the song’s message since it emerged at a time when it was rumored that there was trouble between him and Eisha. Rajat thus raised the following question regarding the message of the song: “Ab woh club mein gaa raha hai ki tum bewafa nikle ho. Kya propaganda chalana chahte ho? Ki tum bahut shareef ho aur tumhare saath galat hua hai?”

He also claimed that he had spoken to Avinash four times and asked him to stay away from Eisha. “Maine usse chaar baar pyaar se samjhaya hai ki Eisha se door raho. Humein farq nahi padta tumne kya kiya. Tum apna kaam karte raho, humse door raho,” he said.

Rajat thereafter warned Avinash against what he called stunts and behaving innocent. “Itne masoom aur sweet mat bano. Yahan koi danger ke stunts nahi hain. Yahan tumhe safety nahi milegi. Sab kuch chala jayega.”

Rajat Dalal threatens to expose Avinash Mishra

In the same video, Rajat indicated that he could make further details public if the matter continued. He warned that he would reveal names and information rather than allow what he described as an attempt to change the narrative. At the same time, he appealed to social media pages and media platforms to verify information before publishing posts about Eisha and Avinash.

“Meri social media pages se ek chhoti si request hai. Agar aap kuch bhi post karein, toh pehle sachchai pata kar lein aur uske baad post karein,” he said.

Rajat’s comments are allegations and warnings made in his video. He has not publicly presented independent evidence to establish the cheating claims against Avinash.

What is the controversy between Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra?

Avinash and Eisha got very close when they were on ‘Bigg Boss 18,’ but since then, people kept seeing the couple everywhere together. But when news surfaced that Eisha and Avinash had started unfollowing each other on Instagram and deleting pictures that they had taken together, people began taking interest in their relationship. After that, rumours began circulating that Avinash had cheated on Eisha. Later, it was claimed that even an alleged voice note was released by Eisha’s mother, accusing the actor of cheating.

In her Instagram story, Eisha explained that her silence doesn’t mean that she is unable to say anything; she just wants to protect her peace. Also, she stated that if she feels like she needs to take matters further and tell names and proof, she will do it too. On the other hand, Avinash earlier asked all media pages to respect everyone’s privacy because their relationships are personal matters and shouldn’t turn into entertainment for the public.

Rajat’s recent video is adding a new voice to the matter. While he has threatened Avinash to keep away from Eisha, the actor hasn’t been independently shown to have reacted to what Rajat has said.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: Eisha Singh’s Brother Rudraksh Shares Avinash Mishra’s ‘I’m Ashamed Of Myself’ Chat, Accuses Him Of Changing The Narrative