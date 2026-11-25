Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad concert has featured a performance that has gained the attention of social media users. However, it is not only the music or dance steps that have made the performance viral. Ablu Rajesh Kumar, a dancer and choreographer whose both legs were amputated in a train crash at the age of 13, performed along with Neha dancer for a vibrant Garba performance.







Both dancers moved in sync with the music beats as they had both been using prosthetic legs for the performance. Their performance has gone viral after posting on Instagram. This performance took place during Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad concert which was organized on November 21, 2026, as part of his AURA India Tour.

Who Is Ablu Rajesh Kumar?

Ablu Rajesh Kumar is a dancer, choreographer, and content creator from Amritsar, Punjab. Despite losing both his legs through a railway accident at the age of 13, his relationship with dance remained strong. According to an interview with YourStory in August 2022, Ablu mentioned that he was crossing the railway track at Amritsar Railway Station when the accident occurred. It left him unconscious for 18 hours and he had difficulty adjusting to the aftermath of the incident.

However, Ablu refused to give up dancing. With the help of prosthetic legs, Ablu started his journey of learning dance by watching various dance reality shows on TV. Later, he joined a dance academy in Amritsar to perfect his dance skills. The result of his dedication is that now Ablu is a successful choreographer and founder of his own dance academy where he trains children. Along with dance, he is passionate about cycling as well. He has created an amazing record of cycling one kilometre on a bicycle with an Indian flag in his hand and prosthetic legs, as per YourStory.

Who Is Neha, The Dancer Performing With Ablu?

For the Garba act in Diljit Dosanjh’s performance, Ablu was accompanied by Neha. As per various reports, Neha had lost one of her legs due to an accident involving a bus and she too had danced using a prosthetic leg. They had danced in unison with the beats of the music with their own individual energy for the performance.

Although the journey of Ablu was known from the earlier interviews, the video of the performance has brought to light the performance of both of them through social media sites.

WATCH: Ablu Rajesh And Neha’s Garba Performance At Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert

This video by Ablu shows the two dancing to the music during the performance. The performance is one of the trending topics on the internet as a result of the confidence and enthusiasm with which they perform. In relation to Ablu, he had already danced long before performing on this particular live performance event. The process of going from an accident that changed his life to being a choreographer makes the video more meaningful.

Performing live music and dance is one way of uniting people who come from different backgrounds through the act of performing.

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