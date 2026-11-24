Interview of Pakistan’s actress Durefishan Saleem has resurfaced and people are taking notice of her thoughts regarding dating, relationship and marriage. The 30-year-old actress had previously expressed her reluctance towards having a boyfriend and would rather proceed straight towards Nikah.

When the actress appeared in Pakistani show The Big Pick where she was interviewed by Hassan Choudary, she was questioned about her stance regarding relationships. Actress Durefishan was very clear in her answer and she stated, “Pakistani women can’t have boyfriends. I don’t want to date anyone. I will directly go for Nikkah. It has a special charm in it.”

The interview is making rounds of social media but it is important to mention that the interview is not from today’s times. TVONE uploaded the entire video episode on their channel on July 30, 2022.

What did Durefishan Saleem say about dating and Nikah?

Throughout the course of the conversation, Durefishan revealed that she would rather marry than date. She also mentioned how she wants to get married in future and have kids when she will become older. The actor joked saying that she would want to do “Katrina Kaif” her relationship. When the host said that Katrina Kaif had dated before marrying Vicky Kaushal, Durefishan added how she found the concept of tying knots appealing.

At one point during the discussion, she revealed that Nikah is special and she would like to go that way instead of dating. The comments were about the preference of her personal life. In fact, the comment on Pakistani women and their boyfriends was in line with the discussion; it should not be taken as an accurate description of how Pakistani women date.

When did Durefishan Saleem give this interview?

Durefishan appeared on The Big Pick in 2022. The full episode, titled No Dating Only Nikkah | The Big Pick | Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, was published on TVONE’s verified YouTube channel on July 30 that year.

The clip has resurfaced more than once since the original interview. It was also reported on when it circulated again in 2025, before drawing fresh attention in November 2026.

Who is Durefishan Saleem?

Durefishan Saleem is a famous television actress from Pakistan who made her acting debut in 2020 in the drama called Dil Ruba. She gained widespread recognition through dramas like Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Ishq Murshid. She has also worked in Khaie and Sanwal Yaar Piya. Recently, she has also starred in the Pakistani drama named Dar-e-Nijaat where she played the role of Zaryab. In an interview with Khaleej Times on November 13, 2026, she talked about love, vulnerability, and relationships. She stated that while an independent woman may not require any companion for completeness in life, she would still wish to have someone to share her life with.

This interview is distinct from her other interview in 2022 where she had spoken about dating and Nikah.

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