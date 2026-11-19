Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh appeared in a completely different form in the program organized by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Ram Katha at Bageshwar Dham and sang a bhajan for Lord Ram. The singer’s performance was appreciated by everyone present at the event.

It has been revealed that the actor had visited the event, which was being organized under the auspices of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh or Raja Bhaiya, who is also the head of the Jan Satta Dal (Loktantrik). It has been seen in the videos taken during the event that the actor-singer performed the bhajan amid the cheers of devotees.

The program took place at the grounds of Benti Raj Bhavan in Kunda.

What Did Pawan Singh Say At Dhirendra Shastri’s Ram Katha?

आज कुंडा श्री राम कथा में पधारे भोजपुरी सिंगर सुपरस्टार पवन सिंह ने जय श्री राम के जयकारों के साथ बहुत ही राममयी अंदाज में 2 लाइन अपने सनातनी राम भक्तों के लिए प्रस्तुत की!! श्री राम लला सरकार की कृपा सभी राम भक्तों पर सदैव बनी रहे, जय श्री राम 🚩 #PavanSingh #RajaBhaiya #कुंडा_श्री_राम_कथा #dhirendrakrishnshastri — Samrat Verma 🛡️ (@samrat_verma72) November 18, 2026







In his address, Pawan Singh conveyed his pleasure in being able to participate in the Ram Katha and recognized the contribution made by Raja Bhaiya to get him to attend the event. According to him, participation in the programme was only possible because of Raja Bhaiya’s blessings. The Bhojpuri actor considered himself privileged enough to be a part of the religious congregation.

Pawan’s participation in the event was one of the biggest attractions of the show and video clips of his bhajan performance can be found on social media.

Why Was Pawan Singh Invited To The Ram Katha?

The Ram Katha program was arranged on the invitation of Raja Bhaiya, who is the representative of Kunda in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Pawan Singh had been personally invited to attend the program. On November 10, former Member of Parliament and Member of Legislative Council Akshay Pratap Singh, fondly called Gopal Ji, invited the singer to Lucknow.

The event was attended by religious leaders, politicians, as well as celebrities from the world of entertainment. The Ram Katha program was recited by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba.

When And Where Is Dhirendra Shastri’s Ram Katha Being Held?

The religious function is being held at the grounds of Benti Raj Bhavan at Kunda, Pratapgarh, from November 17 to 20. The Ram Katha readings are being led by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, with a Divya Darbar also organised as part of the function. Arrangements have been made for the convenience of those attending the function, including food and lodging facilities.

While Pawan Singh’s presence added some star value to the proceedings, his performance was a deviation from the usual scenes featuring the Bhojpuri star.

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