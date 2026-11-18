Prince William experienced a taste of Bollywood when he visited the Dharma Productions office in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 18. The Prince of Wales was greeted by filmmaker Karan Johar along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. There was also a dance routine performed on songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which lent some filmi entertainment to the royal visitor.

Among other songs, one of the songs was Bole Chudiyan, a well-known track sung by Kareena Kapoor for the 2001 movie. There are some videos of the same showing the dance being performed by the group while Prince William watches. Kareena, Saif and Karan were also seen greeting the royal guest and taking a photo with him.

The occasion witnessed the coming together of a popular Bollywood track and an unlikely guest from the British royal family. Bole Chudiyan is one of the most recognizable tracks from the directorial debut of Karan Johar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.’

Prince William is now visiting @DharmaMovies, a leading Indian production company with Karan Johar and Hindi cinema stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, to hear about Bollywood productions and opportunities for collaboration between the UK and Indian film industries. https://t.co/cqP1wW8VuK — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) November 18, 2026







Why Did Prince William Visit Dharma Productions?

William’s visit to India was part of his three-day trip to the country with Princess Catherine. They reached India on November 16 and participated in the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17. The host of this event was Karan Johar.

In the final day of the visit to Mumbai, Prince William went to Dharma Productions to know more about Bollywood films and cooperation with Indian and British cinema industry. The details of the visit to Dharma were also provided by British royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah who noted that Dharma is one of the best Indian film production companies.

On Wednesday Princess Catherine had other appointments in Mumbai while the royal couple was supposed to go to New Delhi later that day to have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bollywood Connection Behind The Royal Visit

Dharma Productions has a long association with films that feature the United Kingdom. Some of the movies from Dharma Productions, like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, have scenes filmed in the UK.

Another connection worth noting here is that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which we got to see Kareena’s famous character Poo, would turn 25 years in December 2026. It is also going to be recognized in London next month in an initiative by BAFTA. Prince William is the president of BAFTA.

So, in this regard, the visit united two things for the production house, first, its connection with the British audience and their cinema, and second, one of its most recognizable songs from Bollywood movies.

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