WATCH VIDEO: Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Rajvel Raj; See Their Wedding Moments

Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar is reportedly married to her long-time partner, Rajvel Raj, in a small-scale wedding ceremony. Clips from the wedding ceremony have come out on social media, allowing fans to witness some glimpses of the wedding of the duo who has been together for ten years now.







In the video clip that has been doing rounds on social media, it can be seen that Priya is wearing a red silk saree, which she wears like a bride, and Rajvel is in a white outfit. In one of the clips, there are scenes of Rajvel tying the thali around the neck of Priya as part of the wedding ceremony, as well as Priya and Rajvel garlanding each other during the wedding ceremony. It has been claimed that Priya and Rajvel had gotten married in a small ceremony in front of close family and friends without a large wedding event.

Who Is Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Husband Rajvel Raj?

According to reports, Priya and Rajvel have been dating each other since their university years, their relationship going over ten years now. She has talked about her relationship before and has uploaded pictures of the couple on social media sites. In an interview with The Times of India in August 2024, Priya said that she and Rajvel are going to tie the knot in 2025. It seems that the wedding of the couple happened later than they had expected at first.

Their romance attracted attention in 2022 when Priya and Rajvel purchased a house together. Priya posted some pictures from the newly-purchased home near the sea and remembered how both of them dreamt of having such a house where they could spend some time gazing at the rising moon. However, there were speculations about their wedding in light of those pictures. Priya explained that it was just the celebration of the house-warming and they would keep their wedding for later.

Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Career: From Newsreader To Actress

Who is He With #PriyaBhavaniShankar Actress https://t.co/dOV4qDjCMv — GetsCinema (@GetsCinema) November 9, 2026







Prior to becoming a part of the film industry, Priya first established herself as a news anchor. Priya then made her presence known in Tamil TV series with Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai before making her film debut with Meyaadha Maan in 2017. She has appeared in movies like Kadaikutty Singam, Monster, Thiruchitrambalam, and Indian 2 throughout the course of her career.

Furthermore, Priya has been working in Telugu cinema as well, where she has appeared in Kalyanam Kamaneeyam and Zebra. In Irumudi, which featured Priya along with Ravi Teja, Priya received more popularity among Telugu audience members. Her marriage with Rajvel has now become the focal point of her personal life.