LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise

Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has launched its international promotional campaign with a new clip featuring Yash as Ravana and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. The promo’s narration describes Rama as “not a God, but a man”, while Ranbir’s character vows to stop Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor (Image: X)
Ranbir Kapoor (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 14:45 IST

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana has begun its international promotional campaign with a new video that offers fresh glimpses of the epic’s cinematic world. However, it is the narration introducing Lord Rama that stands out in the latest promotional clip.

“In a time when men walked among gods, and evil rose from the darkness — Ravana — humanity had one hope. Not a God, but a man — Rama,” the voiceover says in the promo.

You Might Be Interested In

The line introduces Rama, played by Ranbir, as humanity’s hope against the growing threat posed by Ravana. The clip also features Yash as the formidable antagonist and offers a first glimpse of Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.

Watch the international promo of Ramayana below.

What happens in Ramayana’s new international promo?

The promotional clip opens with a narration setting up a world in which humans and gods coexist, before introducing Ravana as the evil force emerging from the darkness. Yash appears as Ravana, who confronts Lord Indra, played by Kunal Kapoor. Indra is shown riding Airavata, the divine elephant associated with the king of the gods. In a striking moment, Ravana punches the elephant and sends it crashing to the ground.

Ravana then declares, “Before me, every head will bow,” establishing his ambition and the threat he poses.

The promo subsequently introduces Rama as the one hope for humanity. Ranbir’s character is heard saying, “If I don’t stop him, the world will fall. This is just the beginning.” The new footage expands the film’s presentation of its central conflict, placing Rama’s mission against Ravana’s growing power at the heart of the international campaign.

Why does the promo describe Rama as ‘not a God, but a man’?

The narration’s wording is the most striking element of the clip, particularly because Lord Rama is revered as a deity in Hinduism. In the context of the promo, the line presents Rama as the figure humanity looks towards when confronted by Ravana’s evil. Rather than serving as a standalone theological statement, it forms part of the campaign’s dramatic introduction to the film’s central character and his mission.

The distinction is important when interpreting the brief promotional video. The line appears within a narration about a world where humans walked among gods, followed by the rise of Ravana and the emergence of Rama as humanity’s hope. The clip alone does not establish that the filmmakers intend to make a broader statement about religious belief. The international campaign is designed to introduce the epic to audiences around the world, including viewers who may not be familiar with the Ramayana’s characters and story. The narration provides a quick introduction to the central conflict while establishing the stakes of Rama’s confrontation with Ravana.

When will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra, while Arun Govil appears as King Dasharath. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic franchise. Its first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected during Diwali 2027.

The international promotional campaign is being led by Sony Pictures International Entertainment, which has acquired worldwide distribution rights. The film is being presented to global audiences under the international title Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. As the campaign gathers pace, the new TV spot offers another look at the film’s portrayal of its central characters and the conflict between Rama and Ravana. The promo’s opening narration has provided a particularly memorable introduction to Ranbir’s character ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Did Karisma Kapoor Send People To Check Raveena Tandon’s Costumes? The Andaz Apna Apna Rivalry Revisited

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise
Tags: BollywoodMovie Promotionsramayanaranbir kapoorsai pallaviwatch videoYash

RELATED News

Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed

Did Karisma Kapoor Send People To Check Raveena Tandon’s Costumes? The Andaz Apna Apna Rivalry Revisited

WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash

From Supreme Court Row To Netflix Release: Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Is Now Gajab Raat

Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

Robot ‘Gropes’ 16-Year-Old Girl From Behind In Germany, Touches Buttocks, Makes Inappropriate Actions Against Her; Police Seize Device

‘Can Hindus Eat Beef?’: Dhruv Rathee Faces 2 Defamation Cases, Delhi Court Summons Pasted At Gurugram Home

Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI

Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested

Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise
Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise
Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise
Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise
Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise

QUICK LINKS