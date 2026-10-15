Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana has begun its international promotional campaign with a new video that offers fresh glimpses of the epic’s cinematic world. However, it is the narration introducing Lord Rama that stands out in the latest promotional clip.

“In a time when men walked among gods, and evil rose from the darkness — Ravana — humanity had one hope. Not a God, but a man — Rama,” the voiceover says in the promo.

The line introduces Rama, played by Ranbir, as humanity’s hope against the growing threat posed by Ravana. The clip also features Yash as the formidable antagonist and offers a first glimpse of Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.

Watch the international promo of Ramayana below.

New TV Spot for ‘RAMAYANA’ has been released. In theaters on November 5. #Ramayana https://t.co/ZsKpeMgvBR — ClipMania01 (@YT_ClipMania01) October 15, 2026





What happens in Ramayana’s new international promo?

The promotional clip opens with a narration setting up a world in which humans and gods coexist, before introducing Ravana as the evil force emerging from the darkness. Yash appears as Ravana, who confronts Lord Indra, played by Kunal Kapoor. Indra is shown riding Airavata, the divine elephant associated with the king of the gods. In a striking moment, Ravana punches the elephant and sends it crashing to the ground.

Ravana then declares, “Before me, every head will bow,” establishing his ambition and the threat he poses.

The promo subsequently introduces Rama as the one hope for humanity. Ranbir’s character is heard saying, “If I don’t stop him, the world will fall. This is just the beginning.” The new footage expands the film’s presentation of its central conflict, placing Rama’s mission against Ravana’s growing power at the heart of the international campaign.

Why does the promo describe Rama as ‘not a God, but a man’?

The narration’s wording is the most striking element of the clip, particularly because Lord Rama is revered as a deity in Hinduism. In the context of the promo, the line presents Rama as the figure humanity looks towards when confronted by Ravana’s evil. Rather than serving as a standalone theological statement, it forms part of the campaign’s dramatic introduction to the film’s central character and his mission.

The distinction is important when interpreting the brief promotional video. The line appears within a narration about a world where humans walked among gods, followed by the rise of Ravana and the emergence of Rama as humanity’s hope. The clip alone does not establish that the filmmakers intend to make a broader statement about religious belief. The international campaign is designed to introduce the epic to audiences around the world, including viewers who may not be familiar with the Ramayana’s characters and story. The narration provides a quick introduction to the central conflict while establishing the stakes of Rama’s confrontation with Ravana.

When will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra, while Arun Govil appears as King Dasharath. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic franchise. Its first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected during Diwali 2027.

The international promotional campaign is being led by Sony Pictures International Entertainment, which has acquired worldwide distribution rights. The film is being presented to global audiences under the international title Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. As the campaign gathers pace, the new TV spot offers another look at the film’s portrayal of its central characters and the conflict between Rama and Ravana. The promo’s opening narration has provided a particularly memorable introduction to Ranbir’s character ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Did Karisma Kapoor Send People To Check Raveena Tandon’s Costumes? The Andaz Apna Apna Rivalry Revisited