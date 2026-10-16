WATCH VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Speaks Kannada At Ramayana Event, Gives Yash A Special Shout-Out

Ranbir Kapoor gave audiences a memorable moment at the international trailer launch of Ramayana in Bengaluru on October 15. The actor, who plays Lord Rama in the upcoming mythological epic, addressed the gathering in Kannada and thanked the audience for their love and blessings. He also had a special message for his co-star Yash, drawing cheers with a light-hearted remark about learning more of the local language.

The event brought together several members of the film’s cast and creative team as the makers unveiled the international trailer. While the film’s scale and visuals were among the major talking points, Ranbir’s attempt to connect with the Bengaluru crowd in Kannada added a personal touch to the promotional event.

WATCH VIDEO: What Did Ranbir Kapoor Say In Kannada?

Ranbir began his address with “Jai Shri Ram” before greeting the audience with “Namaskara Bengaluru”. He then thanked the gathering in Kannada, saying, “Nimma preeti matu aashirvadakke tumba dhanyavadagalu,” expressing gratitude for the audience’s love, kind words and blessings.

The actor also acknowledged Yash, who plays Ravana in the film and enjoys a strong following in Karnataka. Referring to his co-star as “Yash Boss”, Ranbir joked that he had only managed to learn a little Kannada so far.

“Is baar itna hi seekh ke aaya hoon, agli baar Yash Boss se thoda zyada seekh ke aaunga!” he said.

The remark translates to: “This is all I have learned this time; next time, I will learn a little more from Yash Boss.” The playful line added humour to his address and highlighted the camaraderie between the two actors, who will portray opposing characters in the film. Clips of Ranbir’s Kannada speech were subsequently shared by entertainment outlets and circulated on social media.

Why Were Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Together At The Ramayana Event?

The Bengaluru event marked the launch of the international trailer for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman. Yash is also associated with the project as a producer alongside Namit Malhotra, making his involvement extend beyond his role as Ravana. The gathering brought together the cast and members of the creative team to introduce the film to audiences as its international promotional campaign gained momentum.

The Kannada exchange was particularly fitting for the Bengaluru event, where Yash is one of the most recognisable stars. By acknowledging his co-star and attempting to speak the local language, Ranbir added a moment of interaction beyond the film’s formal promotions.

When Will Ramayana Release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features music by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer and is being mounted on a large scale for audiences in India and overseas. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

With Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film brings two major stars from different film industries together in one of Indian cinema’s most familiar stories. Their exchange at the Bengaluru launch offered audiences a glimpse of their off-screen rapport ahead of the film’s release.

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