Watch Video: Real-Life Heroism: Injured Tiger Shroff Drives His Driver To Hospital After Shooting; Unseen Footage Emerges

Actor Tiger Shroff was seen rushing from the front passenger seat to the driver’s seat and driving away moments after three men allegedly attacked his car in Mumbai on Sunday evening. A video purportedly showing the moments after the shooting captures the actor getting behind the wheel as people at the scene shout, “Jaldi le kar jaao, Tiger” (Take him quickly, Tiger). He reportedly drove to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, while the Mumbai Police Crime Branch launched a major hunt for the shooters.

Video shows Tiger Shroff escaping after Mumbai shooting

The footage, reportedly recorded by someone present at the scene, shows Tiger Shroff hurriedly moving into the driver’s seat, shutting the door and starting the vehicle. The clip ends shortly after the car begins moving.

Onlookers can be heard urging him to leave quickly. The shooting reportedly involved three men who attacked the actor’s car, raising fresh concerns about the safety of public figures in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff discharged, driver Firdaus remains hospitalised

As per reports, Tiger Shroff sustained minor abrasions during the incident and was safely discharged from the hospital. He was later seen leaving in a Mumbai Police vehicle under tight security.

His driver, identified as Firdaus, remains admitted and is undergoing treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Gang-linked post claims responsibility for Tiger Shroff attack

An online post purportedly shared by associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the alleged assassination bid. The message also issued warnings to people in Bollywood working with actor Salman Khan. The authenticity of the post and the claims made in it have not been independently established in the information provided.

Mumbai Police form 12 to 15 teams to track shooters

According to reports, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has formed 12 to 15 specialised teams to track down the attackers. The area has been cordoned off, and forensic units have been deployed. Investigators are examining available CCTV footage to identify and trace the shooters.

The state government has assured Tiger Shroff and his family of its support. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and trying to identify those involved and establish the circumstances behind the attack.

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