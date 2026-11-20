Who can forget the character Chutki of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol? Actress Pooja Ruparel, who played the role of Chutki in the film, has come into the limelight after recording some emotionally charged videos from Nana Nani Park in Mumbai. The actress got emotional during the protest against the cutting of the old trees in the park and raised questions as to why they were getting cut.

In one of the videos, the actress is seen holding some fallen fruits from the trees and worried about the birds that used to feed on them. In another video, women police officers can be seen trying to take the actress away from the scene of the protest. But what happened in Nana Nani Park?

WATCH: Pooja Ruparel breaks down over Mumbai tree cutting



















Pooja posted various videos on Instagram as she protested against the felling of the trees in Nana Nani Park in Versova, Mumbai. According to the actress, the age of the trees that had been cut down was about 35 years. She accused the authorities of cutting down the trees illegally. In a dramatic clip, she talked about how the trees were important to the ecosystem, especially the birds that used to get food and shelter from the trees. Picking fruits on the ground, she posed the question of who would feed the birds once the trees were gone.







Another video shows Pooja talking to various women officers who took her away from the site. She looked worried about why she was being taken away. She also talked about going to a police station to do the right thing. Despite Pooja claiming that the felling of the trees was done illegally, the matter has not been proven yet. Also, the video cannot prove whether Pooja was detained by the police or booked under any section.

Why are trees being cut at Nana Nani Park in Mumbai?

This issue is associated with the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project, which is an important infrastructure project aimed at better connectivity between Versova and Dahisar. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the process of tree-felling in the Nana Nani Park on 18th November. The proposed interchange for the Coastal Road North project is about building an elevated road on pillars in the park itself.

The issue of tree-felling has invited protests from the locals and environmentalists who are worried that construction may impact the green cover and open spaces in the neighbourhood. According to reports, 80 trees in the Nana Nani Park have been identified as the ones that might get affected by the construction. On the other hand, the Versova stretch includes 184 trees to be felled and 164 trees to be transplanted.

Why are residents and activists opposing the project?

Some residents have expressed fears over the felling of mature trees, effect on birds and animals and greenery in a congested area of Mumbai. Residents have also challenged the possibility of an elevated road being the only choice available for the authorities. Other residents have suggested alternative paths that could minimize the effect on the park and surrounding environmentally sensitive zones.

The protest against the tree-cutting has not been limited to individual voices alone. Media reports suggest that approximately 3,200 objections were received during the civic consultation period. Even environmental activists have been questioning the procedure and permissions involved before carrying out the tree-felling exercise.

What has BMC said about the tree-felling?

As per media reports, the Tree Authority of the BMC has sanctioned a plan to cut down 184 trees and transplant 164 others as part of the overall project. The civic administration has claimed that the project has the required permission. Local BJP MLA Ameet Satam has also stated that the park will be renovated once the bridge construction is done.

However, the residents and environmentalists are sceptical about the environmental consequences and the utilization of park land for an interchange. As per news reports on 20th November, there were indications that the cutting down of the trees had been halted due to protests against it, though the civic officials believed that the process could be restarted once the site had been cleaned up.

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