Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela made an appearance together in a dance event for a pre-release performance of Dhanush’s movie O.M in Hyderabad. This was an incredible experience for both of them before the theatrical release of the film. Both actresses were seen dancing to the song ‘Alaakaa Loova’ from the film, while Dhanush was watching and appreciating their dancing in the audience.

This dance performance was organized on 16th November at JRC Convention Centre, Hyderabad. In one of the videos that has been uploaded on the Internet, the performances of both actresses have been witnessed.

Sai Pallavi And Sreeleela Dance To ‘Alaakaa Loova’

Video of the day🤩🔥 2 Dancing icons #SaiPallavi & #SreeLeela dancing for AlaakaaLoova song together at #OM Hyderabad event💃❤️ https://t.co/3gf82mD3MT — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) November 16, 2026







Sai Pallavi came dressed in a saree made of silk in creamy white colour. Sreeleela wore a pink outfit. The two actors went on stage and synchronized their moves to the tune played in O.M. Both have been praised for their dance skills in the past and hence their collaboration became a big highlight of the promotional event. Sai Pallavi came up on the stage with her signature moves while Sreeleela accompanied her with her steps.

Dhanush who was among the crowd could be seen clapping along with the girls.

Sai Pallavi Also Makes A Request To Dhanush

This was not the only instance from the occasion which grabbed eyeballs. While speaking during the function, Sai Pallavi talked about the future of Dhanush in films and wished that he must continue to act. She had mentioned that she noticed political flags and banners when she came to the event and that she had thought whether she was coming for a political party event. While mentioning the case of actor Vijay, who had opted for politics rather than films, she had hoped that Dhanush should not do something like that.

“I was hoping and praying that Dhanush sir should continue to act,” she mentioned while saying that people will miss an actor like him, who can do realistic performances.

These words made yet another topic of discussion at an event which gathered the main cast of the film, with even Malayalam actor Mammootty.

When Will Dhanush’s O.M Release?

The film titled O.M – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who is known for the movie Amaran. In this movie, Dhanush will play the protagonist role alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah. The action thriller is about an undercover mission to target a network of smugglers of red sandalwood. This movie is set to be released world-wide in theatres on November 20, 2026.

As the movie nears its release, the Hyderabad event has been giving fans many things to talk about, starting from the performance of the actresses to the message from Sai Pallavi to Dhanush.

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