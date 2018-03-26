Bollywood's rumoured ex flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couple of the entertainment industry. As the Da-bangg tour team came together for a press conference in Pune, the adorable duo was captured sipping a coffee from the same mug. The power couple was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, that went to break many records at the box office.

As the Da-bangg tour team- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa and many others came together for a press conference right before the Pune show, the fans and media’s attention was taken by a pleasant surprise. Right when Sonakshi was seen addressing the media, rumoured ex flames Salman and Katrina were captured sharing an oh-so-adorable moment as the duo sipped coffee from the same mug. Just as expected, it did not take long for the video to get viral on social media with their fans wishing if they could come back together once again.

In the concert, the duo was seen shaking a leg on some of their iconic songs including Swag Se Swagat. Speaking about her equation with Salman, Katrina had earlier told a leading daily, “We all know that Salman has the kind of heart that loves to help people. But for me, the greatest strength that he was to me was that he didn’t try to make things different for me, he encouraged me every moment to stand up, find my own feet and work hard.”

Recounting one such incident, Katrina further added, “Sometime in the day, I met Salman and I’m weeping, and he’s just laughing. I started to think he’s so mean. I’m thinking my career is over and I’ve been chucked out from my first film and it’s the end of my life and he’s laughing? He finally gave in and calmed me down saying, you don’t understand, this doesn’t mean anything. I know where you’re going to go from here, these things happen, I don’t have an answer but these things happen, you’ll see. Just keep your focus and work hard.”

