LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim

WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim

Salman Khan arrived at the Mumbai trailer launch of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on November 6 amid heavy security. The actor kept his look casual in a black T-shirt and blue denim, greeted paparazzi and posed with the film's cast.

Salman Khan (Image: X)
Salman Khan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 17:35 IST

Actor Salman Khan attended a public event in Mumbai on Friday, November 6, as he arrived for the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’. The actor was seen escorted by high-security personnel as he walked into the venue and waved at the media photographers present there and clicked pictures.

Dressing up casually for the event, Salman sported a black full-sleeved round neck T-shirt with blue denim jeans and sunglasses. The actor even waved to media photographers waiting outside the venue and posed for pictures with the cast of the movie. Footage of the trailer launch event reveals that the actor arrived at the event with high security personnel and then waved and posed for pictures.

You Might Be Interested In

Salman Khan Poses With Maatrubhumi Cast At Trailer Launch



Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace features Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Earlier announced as Battle of Galwan, the film draws inspiration from the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. The story centres on the experiences of soldiers and their families against the backdrop of the confrontation.

The trailer launch offered the cast an opportunity to present the film ahead of its theatrical release. Salman had previously addressed speculation about reshoots and alleged government hurdles, dismissing those reports as “bakwas” and explaining that the delay was linked to factors including VFX work and scheduling.

When Will Maatrubhumi Release In Theatres?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026. The film had undergone multiple changes in its release plans after initially being announced under the title Battle of Galwan.

With the trailer now unveiled, the makers have begun the final leg of promotions for the Salman Khan-starrer.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim
Tags: BollywoodentertainmentMaatrubhumiMovie Trailerssalman khan

RELATED News

What Are The Latin Grammys? Why Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance Alongside Karol G And Bizarrap Matters

From Adipurush To Siya Ke Ram: Ramayana Movies And Series You Can Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Other OTT Platforms

Why Were Malayalam Actors Athulya Chandra And Bibin Perumpally Arrested? What Is The Kochi Doctor Assault Case

Vijay Sethupathi To Make History As First Indian Presenter At International Emmy Awards; Two Indian Shows Also Nominated

Shehzad Poonawalla Wins Rise And Fall 2, Takes Home Rs 35 Lakh; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Finishes Runner-Up

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Customer Loses His Cool and Repeatedly Smashes Tea Seller With Helmet, But Vendor Loses His Cool and Retaliates With Boiling Tea

Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

Adisoft Technologies Doubles Up in H1 FY27: Net Profit Soars 118%, EBITDA Rockets 106%

Swastika Castal Delivers Robust H1 FY27; Net Profit Surges 30%, Total Income Up 24% YoY

From Local to Global: Pajson Agro India to Acquire Pacific Global FZCO, Adding 60,000 MT Capacity at the World’s Largest Cashew Origin

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11

Chandan Sanwal Marks 10 Years of The Chandigarh Bytes, Crossing 1 Billion Views

Watch Video: Fire Erupts in Moving Karmabhoomi Express, Passengers Jump Off in Panic as Flames Spread Across 4 Coaches in Punjab

Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27

Avi Basu of Wingsure: Turning Farm-Level Intelligence into Better Decisions Across Agriculture

WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim
WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim
WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim
WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim
WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim

QUICK LINKS