WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim

Actor Salman Khan attended a public event in Mumbai on Friday, November 6, as he arrived for the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’. The actor was seen escorted by high-security personnel as he walked into the venue and waved at the media photographers present there and clicked pictures.

Dressing up casually for the event, Salman sported a black full-sleeved round neck T-shirt with blue denim jeans and sunglasses. The actor even waved to media photographers waiting outside the venue and posed for pictures with the cast of the movie. Footage of the trailer launch event reveals that the actor arrived at the event with high security personnel and then waved and posed for pictures.

Salman Khan Poses With Maatrubhumi Cast At Trailer Launch

Exclusive : #SalmanKhan at #MaatrubhumiTrailer launch , Ignore everything for a moment just look at the transformation at 60s. What a handsome star @BeingSalmanKhan you are simply making mockery of age🔥🔥 https://t.co/vzVL0Ty3Xg — It’s Raj..!✨ (@TheLoyalSKFan) November 6, 2026







Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace features Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Earlier announced as Battle of Galwan, the film draws inspiration from the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. The story centres on the experiences of soldiers and their families against the backdrop of the confrontation.

The trailer launch offered the cast an opportunity to present the film ahead of its theatrical release. Salman had previously addressed speculation about reshoots and alleged government hurdles, dismissing those reports as “bakwas” and explaining that the delay was linked to factors including VFX work and scheduling.

When Will Maatrubhumi Release In Theatres?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026. The film had undergone multiple changes in its release plans after initially being announced under the title Battle of Galwan.

With the trailer now unveiled, the makers have begun the final leg of promotions for the Salman Khan-starrer.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date