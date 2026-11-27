An exclusive video, which reportedly captures Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan shooting for their upcoming movie ‘King’ together, has been leaked on social media and has managed to get people excited about the father-daughter duo joining hands onscreen.

As King is being directed by Siddharth Anand, Suhana’s entry in the film holds special significance since it will be her first-ever movie appearance. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s King Set Video Goes Viral

The video has been uploaded on the Reddit forum r/BollyBlindsNGossip. The video apparently shows Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan shooting a scene together in King. This video has been generating interest because it gives the viewers an idea about the actors shooting for the movie together. Though the directors have not yet revealed this particular scene from the movie to the public, the leak of the video has created some curiosity around this on-screen pair.

Users of Reddit forum are excited at the prospect of getting to see Shah Rukh shooting scenes along with Suhana. They are looking forward to the father-daughter equation of the actors in the movie.

King Marks Suhana Khan’s Big-Screen Debut

Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which premiered on Netflix in 2023. With King, she is set to make her theatrical debut alongside her father.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, among others.

When Will Shah Rukh Khan’s King Release?

King is set for theatrical release on December 24, 2026. The first song from the movie, titled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was unveiled on the birthday of the actor. On the other hand, the teaser from director Siddharth Anand on social media that reads “It’s Time For” posted on November 26 has led to anticipation for further promotions from the film. But, the director has not confirmed what the next promotion will be.

With its release date approaching, the leaked set footage has offered fans another reason to look forward to Shah Rukh and Suhana’s collaboration on the big screen.

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