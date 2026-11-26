Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly issued a legal notice to Suvigya Sharma, a social media influencer, following a reel on Instagram, which involved Khan’s interaction with businessman Anant Ambani. The matter relates to the allegations made in the video that the actor was told to keep quiet during his meeting with Anant and Sadhguru, a spiritual guru.







Sharma, however, has come out in response to the alleged legal notice, raising questions regarding the legality of the complaint. The controversy has brought renewed attention to the viral footage and the claims made around the interaction.

Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Send A Legal Notice To Suvigya Sharma?

This controversy started when Suvigya Sharma posted a reel on Instagram, which contained footage of an event in Mumbai recently. The reel included some footage of Anant Ambani meeting Sadhguru and another footage of Shah Rukh Khan meeting Anant. In his comment on the post, Sharma said that Shah Rukh was told to “keep quiet” during their interaction. After this reel went viral on social media, people started discussing the interaction between the actor and businessman.

As per the reports, Shah Rukh’s lawyers were against how the footage along with the caption was portraying their interaction. The notice was stated to be calling it misleading, mischievous and defamatory.

What Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Legal Notice Demand?

The reported legal notice is dated November 23 and posted by Sharma on his social media page. This legal notice have mentioned Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which pertains to defamation. The legal notice is said to have provided a period of 48 hours to adhere to the requirements.

Some of the alleged demands of the legal notice include the deletion of the Instagram reel, cessation of the dissemination of allegations, and correction/deletion of any such statements. The legal notice is also said to have demanded preservation of relevant materials and compliance of the same through writing. According to the reports, the objection of the legal team was the presentation of the interaction as fact due to the absence of evidence to support it.

How Did Influencer Suvigya Sharma Respond?







In response to the said notice, Suvigya Sharma expressed his reaction on social media by expressing some questions about the complaint of Shah Rukh Khan to his video commentary. In the second video, he challenged the claim that his video was insulting the actor and claimed that “But apparently, we have insulted him.”

The response he gave became another aspect of this issue, which made it into a debate on the interpretation of the viral video and social media comments. The lawyer, Suvigya Sharma, has questioned the objection of Khan on his video.

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