Imagine recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic open arms pose at your wedding, only to turn around and find the superstar standing right behind you. This is precisely what took place at the wedding celebrations of an individual who had the pleasure of having the renowned Bollywood star pop up out of nowhere, giving everyone a treat of dancing as well as his movie dialogues.

Videos of the same have been doing the rounds on the Internet, with Shah Rukh being seen alongside the bride, groom, and the singer Sonu Nigam at the celebrations. He could be seen performing to his hit number ‘Lungi Dance’ in a dhoti style dress, along with giving some of his popular movie dialogues.

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Groom At Udaipur Wedding







One of the videos captures the groom imitating the classic pose of Shah Rukh with open arms as Sonu Nigam sings from the stage. Little did the groom know that Shah Rukh Khan was standing right behind him copying his gestures.

As soon as the groom turns around and sees his idol, he seems startled. Shah Rukh then embraces him and interacts with the guests. The singer who was there for the occasion gets to share an affectionate moment with the actor. In yet another video, Shah Rukh is seen bowing to the singer before embracing him.

Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Lungi Dance, Recreates Om Shanti Om Dialogue







The clips also show Shah Rukh coming down to dance at the reception alongside the wedding guests. He wears a white dhoti to complement his attire, and dances to ‘Lungi Dance’, which is the catchy song from his movie Chennai Express in 2013.

In the clip, the actor also repeats the famous line ‘Itni Shiddat Se’ from his movie ‘Om Shanti Om’, which is applauded by the crowd. He can be seen talking with the bride and groom as well as dancing with the rest of the wedding party. The identities of the bride and groom have not been revealed yet.

Why Are Some Social Media Users Criticising Shah Rukh Khan?

Though many fans praised the videos and the superstar’s participation in interacting with the couples, some users wondered why Shah Rukh was entertaining the newlyweds as the event seemed to be a private one. Some even felt embarrassed for him, questioning whether he, being such a famous actor, needed to perform at weddings. Some others supported him, saying that it was just a choice of profession and that it was completely normal.

Thus, people’s views on these videos have been quite diverse: while some praised him for the performance, others criticized it. However, it should be noted that it was just the opinions of some social media users and not of all of Shah Rukh’s fans.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing for the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. King is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 24, 2026.

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