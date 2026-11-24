Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor touched Mithun Chakraborty’s feet in a get-together during the shooting of The Great Indian Kapil Show for Netflix on Tuesday, November 24. The latter hugged back Shakti as a gesture in return and the footage has put spotlight on the relationship between these two actors that stretches decades back.







In a video clip, it is seen how Shakti greets Mithun and then bends to touch his feet, while the former embraces him on standing up. Mithun, who was Shakti’s senior at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), later posed for pictures with Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure. This meeting brought together four faces of Bollywood but also reminded us of the days when Shakti and Mithun studied in the film institute in Pune.

Shakti Kapoor Once Recalled Being Ragged By Mithun Chakraborty At FTII

While giving an interview to The Indian Express in October 2023, Shakti talked about one such instance when he was a fresher in FTII and Mithun was a senior there. He shared that when he entered FTII, he came across Mithun in the hostel, who introduced himself. Shakti had not realized that Mithun was a senior and therefore, offered him beer.

According to Shakti, Mithun confronted him after Rakesh and all had left. He told that he had been taken inside the room and Mithun, along with some other seniors, made fun of his hairstyle before snipping it using scissors. He shared that he started crying and touching their feet after which he was asked to do 40 laps in the swimming pool. He shared that he had been very tired at that moment and wished to go back home.

It was Mithun only who came forward to help him out. He explained that his senior locked the hostel room from outside so that nobody could come to know that he was inside.

Shakti Kapoor And Mithun Chakraborty’s Films Together

They starred together in various Hindi movies including Baadal (1985), Hum Intezaar Karenge (1989), Pyari Behna (1985), Swami Dada (1982) and Muddat (1986).

Their collaboration extended to films like Dalaal, Gunda and Kranti Kshetra. In addition to these, even Poonam Dhillon who made an appearance at the Netflix event along with the two stars, acted alongside Mithun Chakravarty and Shakti Kapoor in Baadal.

Interestingly, Padmini Kolhapure also has a familial connection with Shakti Kapoor. Padmini Kolhapure is the younger sister of Shivangi Kolhapure whom Shakti married way back in 1982. Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor are the two children born to the married couple. So the reunion of the two veterans at the Netflix event also provided a peek into the bond they have as friends and colleagues from their days at the FTII.

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