Sharad Kapoor, an actor popular for his villainous role in the 2000 film Josh alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to get back on the screen following a tough patch he went through in his personal life. Sharad Kapoor has stated that he has signed up for 2-3 films and he is eagerly waiting to return to the screen. He is returning to the field after some of the people from the Bollywood industry got in touch with him to offer their support.

Nevertheless, this incident with Sharad has also drawn public attention towards an alarming allegation made by his friend Hema Chaudhary. On her podcast, she alleged that everyone around him was waiting for his death. She raised several questions regarding what happened during his difficult times, while Sharad offered a contrasting view about his family.

Sharad Kapoor’s friend makes shocking claim about his family

The allegations came from Hema Chaudhary, who has previously called herself a friend and protector of Sharad Kapoor. She said that she found the actor living in deplorable circumstances and said that he was lying on the bed for a long time. During her conversation on a podcast, Hema said that there were three or four people who were waiting for him to die. She also said that when she tried to contact Sharad’s brother, she didn’t get the kind of reply she wanted.

These allegations are only made by Hema, and there is no other evidence for this. However, Sharad has given a different version of events when it comes to his relations with his family members. The actor has revealed in an interview that his brothers along with their families knew about the problems that he was facing and were helping him to the extent possible.

Sharad’s account is an important context to the allegations, and the two versions should not be treated as the same account of what happened.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Sharad Kapoor and offers help

Interviewer: ” kyaa kisi ne bollywood mein se genuinely tumhari help ki hai”? Sharad kapoor: ” Haan, Shah Rukh ka call aaya tha, usne bola tujhe jo achha lage tu kar, jo bhi help chaiye mein hu tere liye, I’m ready to help you in any way, main kal uske bete Aaryan se Milne wala hoon, SRK sabki help krta hai and kabhi uski publicity bhi nhi krta hai salman khan and Sonu sood jese”🗿 King of hearts for a reason @iamsrk ❤️ — daksh. (@mythicbxrnn) November 19, 2026







Among the celebrities who reached out to Sharad was Shah Rukh Khan. According to the actor, SRK called him up and assured him that he was willing to help. Sharad, who acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie “Josh,” said in recollection of the conversation that Shah Rukh Khan had told him, “Do whatever you think is right. I am here to help you out.”

Apart from this, Sharad also revealed that he intends to meet Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in the near future.

Salman Khan and Sonu Sood also extend support

Shah Rukh Khan was not the only Bollywood celebrity to extend a hand out to him, Sharad has also mentioned being called by Salman Khan who asked him to call on him if he needs anything. In addition to that, Salman Khan’s financial support to the actor was also mentioned by the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The financial support has been talked about especially since there have been concerns about the situation of Sharad.

Furthermore, Sonu Sood has allegedly arranged the doctors and the medical facilities for Sharad as he had hurt himself in Karjat. Sonu Sood also paid a visit to Sharad at his Mumbai abode as there had been some videos on Sharad’s state on social media.

Sharad Kapoor signs 2-3 films, prepares for acting comeback

Nevertheless, Sharad has now decided to return to acting. According to an interview in Navbharat Times, his return to films will be through an upcoming movie by Ahmed Khan, where he will be playing a negative role. Moreover, Sharad has confirmed that he has signed two or three movies, but they are in their preliminary stages, hence he did not give any more information about them.

The actor has clarified that his non-performance in the film industry was not because he did not have any work offers. On the contrary, Sharad stated that some personal matters had made him lose his motivation for acting. Besides, he did not agree with allegations of suffering from depression. Rather, Sharad had lost the drive to continue with his career in that time. Presently, he is considering his life’s situation as a bend in the road. Earlier, in another interview, he warned people not to collect money under his name as he required work instead of donation.

Sharad Kapoor’s career: From Josh to Lakshya and Wanted

Sharad Kapoor has appeared in many Hindi movies in the past few decades. He is best known for his role as the antagonist in the movie Josh, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Other films in his repertoire include Dastak, Tamanna, Khauff, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, Wanted, and Jai Ho. His last appearance on screen was in the movie Cabaret in 2019.

With some upcoming projects in the pipeline and support from many people within the industry, Sharad Kapoor is now looking forward to making a comeback in Bollywood.

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