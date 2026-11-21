Suppose you boarded an airplane and found that Sonu Nigam is seated amongst your fellow passengers. What would it be like to have him listen to you singing his most popular hits? The passengers traveling by an IndiGo aircraft on the route Raipur-Mumbai got this opportunity, and there was a pleasant musical surprise in store for them.

This happened on November 20, when an IndiGo flight departed from Raipur to Mumbai. The singer was on his way back from AIIMS Raipur Oriana Fest when he was recognized by the passengers and sang his most popular hits.

Passengers sing Sonu Nigam’s hit songs during flight

The travellers sang a bunch of songs that include songs like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Main Agar Kahoon which have been taken from the movies, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Om Shanti Om. Sonu was clearly impressed by this kind of gesture and took out his phone to record the singing of these travellers. Even at one point, he switched the camera on himself.

Posting the video on his social media, the singer mentioned, “If there were such thing as a musically loving connotation to the word ‘provocation’, this would be the best example.” However, the passengers wanted to ask something else of Sonu. They also asked Sonu to sing a song for them.

Sonu Nigam spots passengers waiting for ‘Show Time’

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Mumbai on November 20 got an unexpected musical treat when singer Sonu Nigam broke into ar impromptu performance at their request. “KL Rahul” “शनि देव” #GodMorningSaturday #AnantAmbani #RajaTheElephant SENA “Om Shanti” #Vantara https://t.co/e0jDsLqpKg — 7_viral__ (@7_viral__) November 21, 2026







After the flight landed and the seat-belt signs were switched off, the passengers remained seated instead of immediately getting up to leave. Sonu noticed that they were waiting for him to perform.

Sharing a video of the moment, he wrote, “Seat belt signs are off and they are still sitting, clearly indicates, they are expecting it’s Show Time.”

The singer then stepped into the aisle, picked up the microphone and treated the passengers to an impromptu performance. He sang Kiska Hai Tumko Intezaar from Main Hoon Na, followed by Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya and Kal Ho Naa Ho. He also performed Bijuria and Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Zindagi as passengers called out for more songs.

Sonu later shared another video from the interaction, thanking everyone on board. “The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you everyone,” he wrote.

Sonu Nigam’s musical journey

Sonu Nigam has been one of the most recognizable playback artists of India since almost four decades. Some of the notable songs from him include ‘Sandese Aate Hain’, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ and ‘Main Agar Kahoon’.

It seems that music is also entering the next generation in the Nigam family. His 19-year-old son Nevaan Nigam launched his first ever single named ‘Slide’ on YouTube on November 6, 2026.

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