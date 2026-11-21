For actor Sidharth Malhotra, his dinner date with wife Kiara Advani in Mumbai was followed by an unexpected surprise. While a fan came to take a picture with him, the experience became quite sweet when he got kissed by the child on his cheek. Sidharth’s response was equally adorable.

The entire incident was filmed in a video and is gaining popularity on social media. It was seen that Sidharth smiled after getting kissed by the kid and said, “So sweet!”

Sidharth Malhotra gets an unexpected kiss from a little admirer







The event occurred on the evening of November 20, when Sidharth and Kiara went out to have dinner. While the pair was leaving the restaurant, Kiara got inside the car, but Sidharth was walking to the car. That is when the actor saw a little boy hugging his father, and he stopped to greet them and even agreed to take a picture.

While posing, the boy hugged the actor’s cheeks and kissed him on one cheek. Sidharth appeared to be pleased and smiled and even said “So sweet!”, after which he moved to his car. This video was posted by the paparazzi and entertainment webpages, including Instant Bollywood.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dinner outing

The adorable interaction took place after Sidharth and Kiara went out for dinner in Mumbai. It was seen that the couple arrived at a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening, with Kiara being pregnant with their second baby.

In October 2026, Sidharth and Kiara had revealed their pregnancy via a post on social media. The couple have a daughter named Saraayah, who was born in July 2025.

Though the couple made headlines with their dinner date, what really stole the show was the short interaction between Sidharth and his fan.

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