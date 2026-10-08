Watch Video: Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar’s Death, Says ‘Evil Dead’; Once Called Him A ‘Liar’ And Compared Him To Asaram Bapu

Tanushree Dutta has commented on the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, but her comment has garnered more attention due to the way she has spoken and the feud that has been going on between the two actors.

In a video posted by her on Instagram story, Tanushree said that she had heard about the news, but she was busy with a work commitment in Lucknow. In anticipation of media attention that she was likely to get because of the news, she used the words “evil dead” and said that she will comment only after figuring out what kind of comment she wants to make. She also offered her condolences to the family of Nana.

Her comments have made their ongoing public feud relevant again.

What Did Tanushree Dutta Say After Nana Patekar’s Death?

In the video, Tanushree said she had an important event scheduled in Lucknow and had planned her day before news of Nana’s death emerged. She indicated that she did not want to comment immediately, saying she would respond after working out how she felt. She also expressed condolences to the actor’s family.

The phrase “evil dead” in her remarks has become a point of attention because of the bitter history between the two actors.

Why Did Tanushree Dutta Accuse Nana Patekar In 2018?

The issue between Tanushree and Nana goes way back to the time when they were shooting Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Tanushree made allegations against Nana in 2018 that he had harassed her while shooting a song sequence for the movie which came out in 2009. She also alleged that people connected with the production had also harassed her after she raised objections on the matter.

Nana refuted the allegations. The case became more prominent during the Indian #MeToo movement.

Why Did Tanushree Dutta Call Nana Patekar A ‘Liar’ And Compare Him To Asaram Bapu?

Tanushree went ahead to criticise Nana even after the allegations became widely known. In an interaction that she had in the media, she referred to Nana as being similar to Asaram Bapu as she castigated his public image and spoke about his philanthropic works.

She also described him as a liar. These were Tanushree’s allegations and criticisms, not findings established by a court.

What Happened To The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Case?

The Mumbai Police submitted a B-summarily closure report in 2019 wherein it was mentioned that there were no sufficient pieces of evidence gathered during the investigation which supported Tanushree’s allegations.

Nana continued denying the allegations until the end of the controversy. The police report and Tanushree’s reactions cannot be substituted by the interpretation of her latest reaction to the incident.

This is what her latest reaction to his death did for the controversy – it made it relevant again. Whether she will say more on the subject is yet to be seen.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar Dies At 75: The Tanushree Dutta Controversy Explained — What She Alleged, What Nana Said And What Happened Next