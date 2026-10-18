WATCH VIDEO: Tarot Reader Predicted Anirudh Ravichander’s Wife 10 Years Ago? Old Clip Goes Viral Amid Kavya Maran Wedding Buzz

An old tarot card reading about music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s future wife has resurfaced online, and fans are now drawing comparisons between the prediction and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. The decade-old clip has gained attention amid reports of the couple’s upcoming wedding, with viewers pointing to details about the woman’s profession, education and family home.

The video features tarot card reader and astrologer Jayashree on a programme hosted by Apsara Reddy on Thanthi TV. Recorded around a decade ago, the discussion focused on Anirudh’s future, including the kind of woman he might eventually marry.

With wedding buzz surrounding Anirudh and Kavya, the old prediction has become a talking point on social media. Some viewers have described the similarities as striking, although the apparent matches are based on the reader’s statements and fans’ interpretations rather than evidence that the prediction was accurate.

WATCH: What Did The Tarot Reader Predict About Anirudh Ravichander’s Wife?

Prediction came True… and I’m Still shocked 😮 https://t.co/Zty1JGZGG6 — Sᴀᴛʜ༏sʜ ⚠️ (@Kumar_0305) October 17, 2026







In the resurfaced clip, Jayashree reportedly predicted that Anirudh would meet his future wife at a party. She also suggested that the woman would be connected to broadcasting, telecommunications or the media industry.

The reader further described the prospective partner as highly educated and rational. Another detail that has caught viewers’ attention is the prediction that the woman’s family home would be located less than two kilometres from Anirudh’s home. The reading also suggested that Anirudh would marry for love.

These specific details have helped the clip attract renewed attention. Rather than focusing only on a general prediction about marriage, social media users are comparing the reader’s description with what is publicly known about Kavya.

Why Are Fans Connecting The Prediction To Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran’s professional background is one of the main reasons fans see a connection. She is an executive director at Sun TV Network and is associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise led by her as CEO. Her work in the media and sports business has prompted viewers to revisit the tarot reader’s reference to broadcasting and the media industry. Kavya also holds an MBA from Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, which fans have connected to the prediction that Anirudh’s future wife would be highly educated.

The statement about the distance between the woman’s family home and Anirudh’s home has also drawn attention online. However, the exact distance mentioned in the reading has not been independently established through the viral discussion. The similarities have prompted some social media users to call the reading remarkably accurate, while others have questioned whether the details could be coincidental. The clip itself does not establish when Anirudh and Kavya first met or whether the reading had any bearing on their relationship.

What Are People Saying About The Old Prediction?

The video has prompted users to revisit the astrologer’s words and compare them with Kavya’s background. One X user shared the clip with the caption, “Prediction came True… and I’m Still shocked.” Another user highlighted the reference to broadcasting and the proximity of the family homes, asking who the astrologer was. Other commenters expressed surprise at what they considered an unusually specific set of details.

The discussion has also encouraged some viewers to look back at predictions Jayashree reportedly made about other celebrities, including Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan. As with any viral prediction, online reactions reflect viewers’ interpretations of the statements. They do not independently verify the accuracy of the reading.

What Is The Latest Update On Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran’s Wedding?

The resurfaced video clip is happening in light of reports that Anirudh and Kavya are planning to get married. This was after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released more details following an invite he got from the parents of Kavya, Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran to the wedding reception of the two in Chennai on November 21, 2026. It is worth noting that the date of the reception has once again put wedding claims into focus. However, the couple themselves have not officially revealed all details regarding the wedding ceremony.

Anirudh is known for his music composition in different Indian film industries. He has at one time speculated about a relationship. In this case, the resurfaced tarot reading has provided another topic for people to talk about. For now, the old video clip has gained much attention owing to the similarities which can be drawn between the prediction made by Jayashree and Kavya.

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