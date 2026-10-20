Watch Video: ‘Thethrai Kar… Pagal… Now Love You!’ Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Loses Her Cool, Tells Audience Member to Respect Women; He Apologises

Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh is drawing attention online after a video reportedly recorded at an event in Patna showed her confronting an audience member over his behaviour. Holding a microphone on stage, the actress can be heard urging the person to learn to respect women. The exchange takes a lighter turn after the audience member reportedly admits his mistake, prompting Akshara to respond with, “Now I love you.”

The clip has been shared on social media, where viewers are discussing the actress’s response and the way she handled the interaction. While the footage captures part of the exchange, the precise circumstances that led to the confrontation have not been independently established.

Watch Akshara Singh’s Viral Video

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह गुस्सा हुईं… कहा- आप के ही घर की लड़की हूं अच्छा लगेगा… लड़कियों को जलील करते हो शर्म नहीं आती… https://t.co/DsyaTNW24O — Romita Tiwari (@romita_tiwari) October 20, 2026





In the circulating video, Akshara addresses someone in the audience while speaking from the stage. She appears displeased with the person’s behaviour and tells him to learn to respect women.

“Ladkiyon ka samman karna seekhiye,” she says, urging the audience member to show respect. She also uses the word “thethrai” while telling him not to behave inappropriately with people.

The actress brings Gen Z into the conversation as she explains the term and addresses the audience. Her tone is stern during the initial exchange, but the interaction changes after the person reportedly accepts that he was wrong. Akshara then responds, “Aapne galti maani, I love you… Now I love you.” The moment gives the clip its most notable turn, as her reprimand is followed by a more playful response once the audience member acknowledges his mistake.

The video is being described online as footage from an event in Patna. However, the complete context of the interaction, including what the audience member said or did before Akshara responded, remains unclear from the available clip.

What Did Akshara Singh Say About Respecting Women?

The most crucial point made by Akshara in this video is that women deserve respect. Instead of making her case against the audience member who allegedly admitted that he was wrong, she accepts his response and changes the tone of the conversation.

Akshara Singh goes on to say that the real Gen Z respects women and does not demean anyone. The reason why this video has become so popular is because of the unscripted interaction that has taken place between a performer and an audience member.

Who Is Akshara Singh?

Akshara Singh is an actress and singer from the Bhojpuri film industry. Her experience has spanned acting in Bhojpuri films and making music in addition to live appearances, thereby creating a significant audience via the two modes of entertainment.

Her live performances have placed her directly in touch with the crowds in an informal setting where they have occasionally created something that is later put on the internet for discussions. In this particular case, the video being shared is about her reactions to an incident during one such event regarding the respect due to women. More information about the actual incident is unavailable.

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