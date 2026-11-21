The Pakistani actress and television presenter Veena Malik cried on live television after addressing the remarks she had been receiving regarding her looks. In a particular incident, which was filmed, the Pakistani actress took off her high-heeled shoes and removed her makeup as she challenged the people who were making fun of her looks.

The event happened while Veena Malik was conducting her morning show called ‘Veena Hai Na’. One of the clips from this show, which was shared on social media platforms, highlights the fact that Veena was having trouble in holding her tears while talking about online trolls and personal attacks.

Veena Malik Removes Makeup And Heels During Live Show







The video shows Veena getting up from her place and removing her high heels in order to reveal her actual height. After sitting back again, she takes makeup-removing wipes and starts cleaning her face in front of the cameras. While she is removing makeup, she poses a challenge to her critics asking them to come up with new points regarding her appearance and wonders if the media will make this another headline.

Her guest tries to console Veena during the emotional incident by telling her to calm down and reminding her that people will always have something to say. The video was even posted on the Instagram page of Veena Hai Na. According to Pakistan’s news channel, 24 News HD, this incident took place right after talking about her weight loss process and harsh remarks she got about her appearance.

Why Is Veena Malik Facing Body-Shaming?

This is not the first instance of Veena making public statements regarding comments about her weight. In an earlier instance in November, Veena commented on persistent comments regarding her looks and how tired she was of people calling her overweight and comparing her to a buffalo.

During this earlier discussion, Veena talked about how weight gain and loss is a part of life and wondered why she was being told about something that she already knew. She also mentioned how such comments have made life tough for her, including comments from people around her. This new instance takes things back to the media scrutiny that Veena has been subjected to ever since she returned to television. This time, Veena decided to address the issue by showing people what she actually looks like without any editing.

Actor Azfar Rehman Extends Support To Veena Malik

In addition, actor Azfar Rehman has supported Veena through social media after the video was posted on the internet. He praised her and advised her not to be affected by any negative feedback that may impact her performance. He further criticized those who bully people regarding their appearance.

The emotional appeal of Veena has once again brought into question the issue of body shaming and how the public figures are judged when there is a change in their appearance. The video has captured the reaction of Veena in her own show.

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