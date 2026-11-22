The arrival of Tiger Shroff back on stage turned out to be quite surprising as the star appeared on stage performing on ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ at Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai, but not alone, as a dog appeared on the stage unexpectedly, adding a humorous twist to his performance.







There is a video clip of the incident going viral on social media websites. While Tiger was doing Ganesh Vandana, the entrance of the dog brought an unexpected element of fun to the show. As one social media caption read, “Dogesh bhai ki unexpected entry”, while another social media user joked that the doggy guest was “the best special entry in the performance”. The event took place on Saturday, November 21, at Gateway of India in Mumbai. Wearing traditional clothing, Tiger Shroff performed on the popular song from Agneepath.

Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Stage Appearance After Juhu Firing

It was also Tiger’s first public appearance on the stage since the shooting incident that occurred on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The unknown assailants were said to have opened fire on his car when he was coming back home after playing football.

As per the reports, the actor had come out unscathed. It was his driver along with a passer-by who got injured. Tiger was mostly avoiding public appearances after the said incident. He had been seen along with actor Janhvi Kapoor in Pune on November 15, but this performance by him was his first official stage appearance in public.

What Was The Global Peace Honours 2026 Event?

The Global Peace Awards 2026 was an event organised by Divyaj Foundation established by Amruta Fadnavis. It took place in the Gateway of India and featured individuals connected with the themes of peace, bravery, and humanity, along with paying homage to victims and heroes of terror attacks.

Among the guests, some famous personalities from the field of entertainment and sports were to be seen, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, and Vikrant Massey. As for Tiger, this event was the comeback of the artist in public after the attack in October. However, besides his show, it was the four-legged guest that became the highlight of the evening.

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