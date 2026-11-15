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Home > Entertainment News > Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts

Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts

Urvashi Rautela’s electrifying dance performance grabbed everyone's attention, but it was Kamal Haasan and Anirudh Ravichander’s impressed reactions that made the moment even more special.

Urvashi Rautela’s Dance Leaves Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Spellbound (Photo: X)
Urvashi Rautela’s Dance Leaves Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Spellbound (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 23:10 IST

Urvashi Rautela knows how to steal the spotlight, and her latest dance performance is proof of that. The actress recently grabbed attention with her energetic dance moves, leaving legendary actor Kamal Haasan and popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander visibly impressed. While Urvashi’s performance caught everyone’s eye, the reactions of the two celebrated personalities became a talking point in themselves. Their expressions showed just how much they enjoyed watching the actress perform.

Urvashi Rautela’s Energetic Dance Performance Steals The Show

The performance became even more fascinating because there were two celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry who came to watch the performance. The veteran actor Kamal Haasan, along with the musician Anirudh Ravichander, was extremely impressed by the dancing skills of Urvashi.

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Kamal Haasan is considered to be one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. Having been in this business for his entire life, the veteran actor is known for his versatility. On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most renowned music composers of Indian films. His music has a massive fan following across several film industries.

Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander’s Reactions Grab Attention

The performance became more exciting as two celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry were present at the event. Both veteran actor Kamal Haasan and musician Anirudh Ravichander showed themselves to be extremely impressed by Urvashi’s dance moves. It only added to the excitement of the moment.

Indeed, Kamal Haasan is considered one of the most well-respected actors in Indian cinema. Having spent his entire life in the business, the veteran actor is known for his versatility.

On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most famous music composers in the industry. His music has a huge fanbase in various film industries.

Urvashi Continues To Make Headlines With Her Performances

Urvashi has been successful in establishing a name for herself as someone who knows how to make an impact through her dancing, glamour and acting skills. Irrespective of whether it is a movie, stage play or any other occasion, she usually ends up grabbing eyeballs.

This recent show by her is yet another instance that proves how the mix of energy, confidence and stage presence can help you create something memorable. While the dancing by Urvashi did all the talking, the response by Kamal Haasan and Anirudh Ravichander only enhanced the experience.

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Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts
Tags: AnirudhBollywoodcelebrity newsDance Videoentertainmenthome-hero-pos-9kamal haasanurvashi rautelaviral video

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Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts

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Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts

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Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts
Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts
Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts
Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts
Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela’s Killer Dance Moves Leave Kamal Haasan And Anirudh Ravichander Impressed, But Their Reactions Are Winning Hearts

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