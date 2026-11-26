These days, Ravi Kishan has become a known name in Hindi and Bhojpuri films. Apart from that, he has also become popular through his viral videos and funny quotes on social media platforms. However, before he became a familiar face in films, he had to put up a struggle at home to follow his passion of becoming an actor.

In one of his recent appearances in the show Koffee With Karan, Ravi spoke about an ugly phase in his life where his father thrashed him with a leather belt when he saw him perform as part of Ramleela wearing a saree. It is mentioned by Ravi that his father was a priest and also owned a milk business and he wanted him to be involved in their business or get a government job. But Ravi was interested in acting and doing theater.

Why Did Ravi Kishan’s Father Beat Him?

While speaking about the incident on the show, Ravi claimed that his father’s resistance towards his career choice turned out to be more violent following the Ramleela show incident.

“My father was a priest, and he had a milk business. He wanted me to be a part of the business or wanted me to be in a government job. However, I was doing amateur theatre. During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up really badly with a leather belt after he saw that performance,” said Ravi.

He also recalled his father’s words: “You want to become a nachaniya (female dancer)?”

Acting and cinema were considered as professions not suitable for a decent person in that time, and it led to the conflict with his father.

‘He Wanted To Kill Me’: Why Ravi Kishan Ran Away From Home







The actor further revealed that the situation became so frightening that his mother eventually helped him leave home. Recalling his father’s reaction, Ravi said he refused to give up his ambition. His mother, fearing for his safety, helped him run away.

“I told him, ‘No, Papa’. Then mom helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me, thinking I had brought shame to the family,” he recalled.

The actor’s account offers a glimpse into the personal struggles that preceded his career in the entertainment industry.

From Early Struggles To Becoming A Familiar Face In Indian Cinema

Kishan started his career in the Hindi film industry during the early 1990s and later became a leading face of the Bhojpuri film industry. He has also acted in many Telugu films along with some other regional language films. Some of the notable films of his include Tere Naam, Mukkabaaz, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Batla House and Laapataa Ladies.

He has also been gaining a lot of popularity recently with many videos, memes and snippets from his public events being widely shared on social media. His tale told on Koffee With Karan shows just how different his path was before gaining this kind of fame – when being an actor meant going against the wishes of his own family members.

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