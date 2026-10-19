LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’

Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’

An eyewitness to the Tiger Shroff firing in Juhu, vlogger Salma Shaikh, says she initially mistook the gunshots for Diwali firecrackers. Watch the video as she recounts what happened.

Tiger Shroff Shooting (Image: X)
Tiger Shroff Shooting (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 11:20 IST

An eyewitness to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area has recalled the moments of confusion after gunshots rang out near the actor’s car. Vlogger Salma Shaikh said she initially thought the sounds were firecrackers being burst ahead of Diwali, before people at the spot realised that a shooting had taken place.

Shaikh was reportedly filming a vlog near Pushpa Narsee Park on Sunday evening, October 18, when the incident occurred. Her account offers a glimpse of the confusion at the scene as the firing unfolded.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch the video to hear the eyewitness recount what happened during the Tiger Shroff shooting:




What Did The Eyewitness Say About Tiger Shroff’s Shooting?

According to her account, Shaikh was recording a vlog and calling out to Shroff as his car passed by. She said she could not see inside the vehicle because its windows were tinted. Recalling the sound of gunfire, she said people initially believed someone was bursting crackers. The seriousness of the incident became apparent when people began shouting that the actor’s driver had been shot.

Shaikh also described the alleged shooter as a very thin young man who appeared to be from a poor background. This was her personal description of the person she saw; it does not independently establish the suspect’s identity. Her account has since been reported by multiple media outlets. The eyewitness video provides additional context to the moments surrounding the shooting, although individual observations still need to be assessed alongside police evidence and other witness statements.

What Happened During The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The shooting happened in the Juhu area of Mumbai late Sunday afternoon when Shroff was exiting from the football ground near Pushpa Narsee Park. Unidentified gunmen allegedly shot at Shroff’s car. Shroff got away with no bullet wound, but his driver and another individual sustained injuries. It led to the initiation of a police probe into the incident, with the cops examining CCTV footages among others in search of clues as to who the gunmen were.

A case is registered by the Mumbai Police against unidentified shooters.

Has The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Been Confirmed?

After the shooting incident, there was a claim of responsibility that is supposedly from persons believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. There was also an audio recording where a voice claiming to be Anil Pandit stated his responsibility for the shooting and delivered a direct threat to Salman Khan. But just because someone claims their responsibility on an audio recording or on social media does not automatically prove whose responsibility it really was in the first place.

Meanwhile, the eye-witness accounts only serve to paint a picture of the chaos during the shooting incident, while other issues regarding the identities of the shooters, their motive, and possible organised crime connection still need to be investigated by the police.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anil Pandit, The Gangster Who Allegedly Claimed Responsibility For The Tiger Shroff Attack? How The Haryana Native Reportedly Linked Up With Lawrence Bishnoi In The US

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’
Tags: Bollywood newscrime newsJuhu Firinglawrence bishnoiMumbai newsSalma Shaikhtiger shroffviral video

RELATED News

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? From Salman Khan Threats To Tiger Shroff Shooting — The Connection Explained

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Who Are The 3 Accused? Where Were The Attackers Hiding? Three Held, Probe Takes New Turn

First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?

Who Is Anil Pandit, The Gangster Who Allegedly Claimed Responsibility For The Tiger Shroff Attack? How The Haryana Native Reportedly Linked Up With Lawrence Bishnoi In The US

Jailer 2 Vs Ranabaali Vs Nayyi Naveli Box Office: Day-Wise Collections Of Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda And Yami Gautam’s Films

LATEST NEWS

Gulbadin Naib to Lead Afghanistan at Hong Kong Sixes 2026; Check Full Squad, Schedule and Group D Opponents

Asian Para Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mona Agarwal And Avani Lekhara After Indian Duo Secure Podium Finish

Mere Presence At Protest Beyond Permitted Hours Not An Offence; Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against SSC Exam Aspirant

Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

Punjab’s ‘Chitte Chhole’ And ‘Rajmah’ Go Global, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Launches SOHNA Products at SIAL Paris 2026

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in India’s Growing Focus on Gut Health

Major Crackdown on Drug Syndicate in Delhi, Rs 3.72 Crore in Illicit Proceeds Frozen, 8 Arrested; 1.383 Kg of Smack Seized

Fashion Designing Colleges in India: Inside AAFT Noida’s B.Des Runway-to-Industry Curriculum

Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’
Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’
Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’
Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’
Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’

QUICK LINKS