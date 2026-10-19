Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’

An eyewitness to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area has recalled the moments of confusion after gunshots rang out near the actor’s car. Vlogger Salma Shaikh said she initially thought the sounds were firecrackers being burst ahead of Diwali, before people at the spot realised that a shooting had taken place.

Shaikh was reportedly filming a vlog near Pushpa Narsee Park on Sunday evening, October 18, when the incident occurred. Her account offers a glimpse of the confusion at the scene as the firing unfolded.

Watch the video to hear the eyewitness recount what happened during the Tiger Shroff shooting:



“मच्छर सा, भिखारी सा लड़का था. उसने फायरिंग की तो सबको लगा कि दिवाली के पटाखे फोड़ रहा है…”- टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हमले के दौरान मौजूद चश्मदीद महिला… #TigerShroff #TigerShroffAttack #TigerShroffFiring #tigershroffnews #tigerssnifftherose #Mumbai https://t.co/bEM0Hq2MEX — Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal 🇮🇳 (@ArunAzadchahal) October 19, 2026









What Did The Eyewitness Say About Tiger Shroff’s Shooting?

According to her account, Shaikh was recording a vlog and calling out to Shroff as his car passed by. She said she could not see inside the vehicle because its windows were tinted. Recalling the sound of gunfire, she said people initially believed someone was bursting crackers. The seriousness of the incident became apparent when people began shouting that the actor’s driver had been shot.

Shaikh also described the alleged shooter as a very thin young man who appeared to be from a poor background. This was her personal description of the person she saw; it does not independently establish the suspect’s identity. Her account has since been reported by multiple media outlets. The eyewitness video provides additional context to the moments surrounding the shooting, although individual observations still need to be assessed alongside police evidence and other witness statements.

What Happened During The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The shooting happened in the Juhu area of Mumbai late Sunday afternoon when Shroff was exiting from the football ground near Pushpa Narsee Park. Unidentified gunmen allegedly shot at Shroff’s car. Shroff got away with no bullet wound, but his driver and another individual sustained injuries. It led to the initiation of a police probe into the incident, with the cops examining CCTV footages among others in search of clues as to who the gunmen were.

A case is registered by the Mumbai Police against unidentified shooters.

Has The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Been Confirmed?

After the shooting incident, there was a claim of responsibility that is supposedly from persons believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. There was also an audio recording where a voice claiming to be Anil Pandit stated his responsibility for the shooting and delivered a direct threat to Salman Khan. But just because someone claims their responsibility on an audio recording or on social media does not automatically prove whose responsibility it really was in the first place.

Meanwhile, the eye-witness accounts only serve to paint a picture of the chaos during the shooting incident, while other issues regarding the identities of the shooters, their motive, and possible organised crime connection still need to be investigated by the police.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anil Pandit, The Gangster Who Allegedly Claimed Responsibility For The Tiger Shroff Attack? How The Haryana Native Reportedly Linked Up With Lawrence Bishnoi In The US