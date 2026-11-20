Qazi Touqeer seems to have found a fresh face with whom to share his dose of humor inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. As per a new promo posted on the official social media handle of the show, Qazi is seen sitting along with accScout and joking about many of the other contestants inside the house. From mocking Mahhi Vij to teasing Arishfa Khan, Gullu and Amrapali Dubey, the light-hearted remarks by Qazi make the entire discussion an episode of roasting.







The video clip was posted by the official Hotstar Reality X handle with the following caption, “Qazi ne masti-mazaak mein poore ghar ko roast kar diya!”

Qazi takes a dig at Mahhi Vij

One of the most pointed moments comes when Qazi talks about Mahhi Vij. Taking a dig at her repeated warnings about taking action against someone, he jokes, “Wo din kab ayega jab tu kuch karegi?”

The remark is aimed at Mahhi’s habit of saying, “Dekhna main iska kya karti hoon,” while Qazi suggests that she has been making such statements for weeks without actually doing anything. His comment turns into one of the standout punchlines in the promo.

Arishfa, Gullu and Amrapali also get roasted

Mahhi is not the sole housemate who is a victim of the jokes of Qazi. He also makes some remarks about Arishfa, saying that she is “Chhota packet bada dhamaka”.

Then Qazi goes on to make a teasing remark about Gullu and Amrapali. While making remarks about Amrapali, he jokingly remarks about how she always tends to interrupt and talk about Bihar.

Are Qazi and Scout becoming friends in Bigg Boss 20?

This interaction is unique because Qazi and Scout have never had the smoothest of equations in the house. However, this interaction comes after a series of disputes and shifts in their equations. Nevertheless, in the recent promo, it is observed that Qazi and Scout spend some light moments together wherein Qazi advises Scout to stick to his stand before making a humorous analysis of all the other contestants. This interaction has led to people wondering if there is a shift in their equations.

In the recent promo of the reality show, Qazi and Scout seem to be spending some lighter moments amidst the disputes, nominations, and equations inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. It is left to be seen if their camaraderie continues in the next episode(s).

Watch the promo to catch Qazi’s playful roast of Mahhi Vij and the other contestants.

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