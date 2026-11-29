A late-night discussion regarding Love Gill has set off a confrontation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, with host Salman Khan interrogating Scout OP regarding his comments on her. Love was also left heartbroken after remembering the special bond that she had with Scout.

As per the latest promo of the show, Salman can be seen having a talk with Scout regarding his discussion with his other housemate Gullu. Salman does not like the way Scout has spoken about Love and says, “You have destroyed Love’s reputation.”

What Did Scout OP And Gullu Say About Love Gill?

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The source of the problem is an argument between Scout and Gullu at night when they exchanged views on Love and the equation that existed between them. During their conversation, there were some comments regarding Love’s behaviour and how she would give Scout attention. There was also a derogatory comment from Gullu regarding Love washing Scout’s panties. Scout’s comments on her were later mentioned in the argument.

Salman replayed the conversation in front of the housemates and asked Scout questions regarding his conversation. He took offense with how Love had been talked about and accused Scout of destroying her image. Scout, however, did not seem to be in agreement with Salman.

Love Gill Breaks Down, Says She Had Tied Scout A Rakhi

The fight reached an emotional point when Love burst out crying as she was talking to Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey. As she tried to explain how she thought about her connection with Scout, Love mentioned, “Rakhi baandhi thi maine isse” which meant that she tied a Rakhi on him. From her statement, one could tell that she thought their connection was like that of a brother and sister.

Salman Khan Questions Scout OP Over His Remarks

Salman’s confrontation centred on the impact of Scout’s comments about Love, particularly the way the conversation could affect how she was perceived by others. The promo shows the host directly holding Scout accountable for his remarks, while Scout pushes back against the criticism. The exchange has added another point of conflict to the ongoing equations inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The full episode is expected to provide more context to the confrontation and the contestants’ responses.

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