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Home > Entertainment News > Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani recreated her viral orgasm scene from Lust Stories during a game on Koffee With Karan 9. Her act left Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar amused, with the host making a cheeky remark about her having a child.

Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene (Image: X)
Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 12:38 IST

Kiara Advani brought back memories of one of her most talked about acts during her appearance along with her husband Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee With Karan 9. The actress enacted one of her most famous orgasm scenes from the 2018 anthology film of Karan Johar called Lust Stories. However, this time the difference was that Sidharth was standing right next to her, adding fun to the act.

This enactment occurred during the game of dumb charades. While Kiara was acting in the scene, it was announced that the title given to her to enact was Lust Stories. As she was enacting the film through her gestures, it was Sidharth who was trying to guess the name of the movie.

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It was then that the conversation went into a comical direction, and the two men teased the actress about her performance. This is how the remark “You have our child and you’re showing lust stories” was added. It was revealed that Kiara was doing it exactly the way Karan showed her earlier.

Watch Kiara Advani recreate the scene here:

What Was Kiara Advani’s Viral Scene In Lust Stories?

Kiara appeared in Karan Johar’s story of the 2018 Netflix collection Lust Stories along with Vicky Kaushal. The actress plays the role of a young wife who is not sexually satisfied by her husband. One of the most recognizable scenes in the movie involves the character using a vibrator, which creates a rather awkward and hilarious situation within the family.

This scene proved to be very recognizable and gained a lot of popularity in the collection and provided Kiara with many fans. The actress once mentioned the fact that she prepared for this scene, saying that she Googled how to use a vibrator because she did not know how to do that.

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra On Koffee With Karan 9

The two came in together for an appearance in the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 that aired on Jio Hotstar on November 11. They discussed various topics ranging from their relationship, wedding memories to parenting and career lives.

Their appearance in this episode saw them engage in many funny banter moments with Karan. It was yet another milestone in their show connection since Sidharth and Kiara have been seen on the same show talking about their love before marriage. Lust Stories parody was one moment that was quite cheeky since Kiara reprised her role in front of both her hubby and the filmmaker.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ‘My Kids Are Watching This’ Jay Bhanushali’s Strong Message After Yung DSA Drags Daughter Tara Into Mahhi Vij’s Row

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Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

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Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

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Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

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Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra
Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra
Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra
Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra
Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

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