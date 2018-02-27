Pillowtalk singer Zayn Malik has given a fresh new twist to the song 'Teri Deewani' sung by Kailash Kher. Not just the fans but Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also appreciated the singer for his attempt in singing a Hindi song. Earlier, Zayn had revealed that he has recorded his first-ever Hindi song and even hinted at a collaboration with AR Rahman.

British Pakistani singer Zayn Malik took the social media with a sweet surprise as he gave a fresh new twist to the song ‘Teri Deewani’ by Kailash Kher. The singer shared a snippet of his cover on his Instagram page where he could seen sitting by a window with a guitar in his hand. Apart from winning the hearts of millions of his fans with his attempt to sing a Hindi song, Zayn was also appreciated by Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who commented ‘Beautiful’ on the same post.

Tere deewani by zayn A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:19pm PST

In a conversation with a leading Indian fashion magazine, Zayn had earlier revealed that he has recorded his first-ever Hindi song and also hinted at collaboration with Grammy award winning singer AR Rahman. “It’s one of the first songs I’ve sung in full Hindi, so it’s going to be cool to see what the response to that is,” he said. Giving insights into the song, the 25-year-old pop singer added, “There’s definitely a lot of Urdu; some nice qawwali sounds. There might even be some bhangra vibes. I have worked with AR Rahman on one song.”

Talking about his love for Bollywood, Zayn said, “My favourite Bollywood movie is a film called Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham. Probably just because it’s the film that I watched the most as a child. It’s got great music in it. It’s got great actors in it. It’s probably a toss-up between that film and a movie called Devdas.” The report had also revealed that the singer has also made his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch Shah Rukh Khan’s film Devdas.

