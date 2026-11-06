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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos

WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan attended YS Anil Reddy's daughter's wedding reception in Chennai. The two posed with the newlyweds, while Vijay also met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. See photos and videos.

Vijay And Trisha Spotted Together (Image: X)
Vijay And Trisha Spotted Together (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 11:17 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan became headline because of their latest appearance at a reception ceremony in Chennai on Thursday, November 5. Videos and photos of their arrival at the reception and subsequent walk to the stage to offer their congratulations to the couple have appeared online.

The reception ceremony was held to celebrate the marriage of Shreya, the daughter of politician YS Anil Reddy, who happens to be the cousin of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the current chief of the YSR Congress Party, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The reception ceremony was held in The Leela Palace in Chennai and was attended by various political and business bigwigs. While Vijay arrived at the ceremony with his mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar, Trisha also attended the reception ceremony.

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Vijay And Trisha Pose With Newlyweds At Chennai Reception



For the event, Vijay had opted for a brown formal suit with a white shirt, while Trisha had worn a baby pink saree. Both of them were seen presenting flowers to Shreya and her husband Ujjwal and taking pictures with them. Vijay also got a chance to meet the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the event. In one of the videos from the reception, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister can be seen talking with the YSRCP leader before they clicked pictures together.

Among those who attended the event included Jagan along with his wife YS Bharati. Jagan’s mother, YS Vijayamma, was also there on the occasion. Among the other guests include Gautam Adani, an industrialist, KT Rama Rao, working president of BRS, accompanied by his wife Shailima.

Vijay And Trisha’s Public Appearances Keep Drawing Attention



The sight of Vijay and Trisha together has been a common occurrence, especially following rumours about their private relationship. The two actors have acted together in many Tamil movies such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo. They recently appeared after several months when they attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai in March 2026. Trisha also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in May.

They were seen in September at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom during the Michelin Le Mans Cup race which actor Ajith Kumar took part in. Earlier that year in 2026, Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for a divorce from him, only to withdraw the suit later.

However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship. Their latest appearance at the Chennai reception has once again brought the actors into the spotlight, with pictures and videos from the event circulating online.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 1 Budget Vs Box Office Collection: How Much Does Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Need To Earn To Break Even, And Where Does It Stand?

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WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos
Tags: chennaiTamil cinemaTrisha KrishnanVijayys jagan mohan reddy

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WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos

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WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos
WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos
WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos
WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos
WATCH: Vijay And Trisha Arrive Together At Chennai Wedding Reception, Pose With Newlyweds; See Photos

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