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Home > Entertainment News > Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan

Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan

Govinda was spotted seeking Bappa’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with actress Komal Rani, hours after wife Sunita Ahuja visited the same pandal. Watch the viral video and know what happened.

Govinda with Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja (Image: Instagram)
Govinda with Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 10:19 IST

Bollywood actor Govinda made his way to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on September 22 in order to receive the blessings of Lord Ganesha. But what quickly caught everyone’s attention was the fact that Govinda made this journey along with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is rumoured to be close to Govinda after allegations of his troubled marriage to Sunita Ahuja.

The reason why people started speculating about the matter was that the timing of the event happened right after Sunita Ahuja’s own visit to the same pandal.

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Watch Viral Video Of Govinda And Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja



In the viral video shot in the pandal, Govinda is seen donning his white kurta pyjama outfit as he moves around in the packed venue with Komal Rani. Komal chose to wear a red saree on the occasion. The two were seen after having taken blessings and waving at the media personnel who were present outside the pandal.

This has caused a lot of reactions on social media especially due to the presence of Sunita in the pandal on the same day.

Sunita Ahuja Visited Lalbaugcha Raja Hours Before Govinda

Sunita Ahuja was also seen praying at the Lalbaugcha Raja event on Tuesday.

Both these events follow after months of gossip regarding problems in the marriage between Govinda and Sunita. The couple has been the focus of many rumours after making certain public statements about their marriage. Reports also state that Govinda and Sunita are no longer following each other on Instagram.

What Has Sunita Ahuja Said About Komal Rani?

Sunita has previously spoken publicly about reports linking Govinda with Komal Rani. After Govinda was spotted with Komal at an airport, Sunita commented on the actress while speaking to paparazzi. She also referred to Govinda as a “sugar daddy” during the interaction. Govinda later responded publicly, asking Sunita not to make such comments.

The claims surrounding Govinda and Komal remain part of the ongoing public discussion about the actor’s personal life and should not be treated as confirmation of a relationship.

Govinda Had Warned Against False Reports About His Personal Life

The controversy has also spilled into the legal space. Govinda has reportedly issued a legal notice over what he described as false and defamatory reports and AI-generated content concerning his personal life. Reports said the actor warned of legal action and sought damages of Rs 100 crore in connection with the material.

Meanwhile, Sunita and her son Yashvardhan were recently photographed outside a family court. Govinda’s manager subsequently said that Sunita had visited the court to withdraw the divorce case.

For now, Govinda’s latest appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani has once again put the spotlight on the actor’s personal life, with the timing of the visit — coming hours after Sunita’s solo darshan becoming the biggest talking point online.

ALSO READ: Prem Chopra Birthday: An Actress Once Slapped This Legendary Villain On Set! Why Did Men Hide Their Wives From Him? 5 Controversial Stories From His Career

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Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan
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Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan

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Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan
Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan
Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan
Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan
Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan

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