Watch: Virat Kohli Grooves To Karan Aujla’s ‘Winning Speech’ At One8 Global Premiere In Delhi

Karan Aujla and Virat Kohli at One8: This is a case of a cultural crossover in which Virat Kohli and Karan Aujla, the two prominent figures in their respective fields of entertainment, took everyone by storm as they grabbed the limelight in a night for the ages. The grand event set the tone for immense traction on the fans’ part due to the amazing chemistry exhibited by the two stars. The best part of the night occurred when the musician, having already delivered several hits, invited Kohli to join him on stage. The crowd cheered as the former captain of the Indian team moved to the beats of the popular song “Winning Speech.”

Virat Kohli Dances to Karan Aujla’s ‘Winning Speech’ at Delhi Event







There was a huge amount of energy in the arena once Kohli walked out on stage with the “Geetan Di Machine”. Donning cool street clothing, the batting legend transformed himself into the same level of calmness as he synchronized himself with the Punjabi pop star. The signature loud bass beats of the track were heard loud in the venue where Kohli was spotted flashing his signature smile, moving rhythmically, and even copying the “kanna vich nattiyan” gesture which has gone viral all over social media channels.

Apart from the infectious dancing, the appearance on the stage saw an emotional confession from Kohli too. Kohli told everyone present there that he had always been a fan of Aujla’s songs way back even before the two became close friends. Winning Speech is always played by Kohli whenever he prepares for his matches. Kohli disclosed that the song has a lot to do with his own life story since both Kohli and Aujla lost their fathers at a very early age and were struggling to make a name in their professions.

Fans React as the Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Within moments after the live event was over, snippet videos shot by fans were uploaded on social media sites, generating an immediate flurry of digital engagement. The fans went ballistic on X and Instagram, cheering the refreshing moment of seeing the famous player revel in Punjabi rap beats. The video gained several million views almost immediately, with numerous people declaring the superstar encounter as the ultimate fusion of lifestyle of the year.

However, the reaction of the internet proved to be quite multifaceted. While a large majority of the fans showered praises for the genuine “bromance” between the two titans, there was also a segment of internet critics who declared the performance and the antics as a very well-calculated PR move. On the other hand, the lifestyle consumers engaged in vigorous discussions about the aesthetics of the new merchandize, thus making sure that the whole event dominated the web pop culture discourse from all perspectives.

What was the event about?

The high-octane event was staged as a part of the official One8 Global Premiere that took place on Sunday at the prestigious Yashobhoomi Convention Center in Dwarka. Going way beyond the conventional launch party, it represented a very smart corporate move towards expanding their brand, One8, owned by Virat Kohli. Being funded by its production partner, Agilitas, the main aim of the premiere was to bring a fresh line of cultural footwear and clothing to the market.

In order to promote the brand not as an athletic but more as a street culture fashion brand, the firm included into their event such features as modern music, community engagement and luxury fashion. In addition, there was the spectacular walk of the famous designer Masaba Gupta on the catwalk.

The organizers used an innovative approach to ensure maximum customer demand by using the experiential marketing technique, where fans had to purchase a specific pair of collaborative One8 sneakers on a dedicated mobile app in order to gain access to the venue. The result of this strategy was a full attendance of product owners who got an opportunity to enjoy an exclusive live concert with hits like Wavy and MF Gabhru performed by Karan Aujla in the presence of Kohli.

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