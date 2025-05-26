Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Fans of Elvish Yadav wasted no time in slamming Prince Narula for his behavior. Social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with angry reactions.

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him 'Online Badmaash'

Prince Narula Calls Elvish Yadav ‘Online Badmaash’


The grand finale of Roadies XX: Double Cross is all set to air next week, but tensions are already at an all-time high. A newly released promo has sparked controversy, showing gang leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav locked in a fierce verbal clash.

The confrontation escalated to a point where both hurled abuses at each other, with Prince branding Elvish as an “online badmaash.”

Prince Narula vs Elvish Yadav: War of Words Turns Ugly

In the explosive promo, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav are seen arguing intensely over unresolved issues from the show. The heated exchange quickly spiraled out of control as the two reality stars resorted to trading insults. Host Rannvijay Singha had to step in and physically intervene to prevent the altercation from going further.

Prince Threatens Elvish: “Will Beat Him After the Show”

Despite the intervention, Prince Narula didn’t hold back. He threatened to beat up Elvish Yadav once the show ended, intensifying the situation by repeatedly calling him an “online badmaash.”

These aggressive comments didn’t sit well with Elvish’s massive fanbase, often referred to as the “Elvish Army.”

Elvish Army Slams Prince Narula on Social Media

Fans of Elvish Yadav wasted no time in slamming Prince Narula for his behavior. Social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with angry reactions.

One user criticized, “Literally this year Princess became a contestant… threatening Elvish’s mother and sister… once I was a fan of Prince till 2019.” (sic)

Another added, “Prince is fattu.. always starting unnecessary fights. Attention seeker.” (sic). While a third user commented, “Roadies has lost its essence. Prince is always too much and dramatic.” (sic)

Elvish Yadav: From Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner to Roadies Contender

Elvish Yadav rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Currently, he’s appearing in Laughter Chefs 2 as a contestant. Known for his sharp wit and loyal fanbase, Elvish has become a major social media personality.

On the other hand, Prince Narula is a veteran in the Indian reality show circuit. He has won multiple shows including Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9. Despite his achievements, his frequent controversies continue to spark criticism.

With such high-stakes drama building up, all eyes are now on the Roadies XX finale. Will Prince and Elvish patch things up or will their rivalry steal the show? Stay tuned for the finale update and behind-the-scenes drama!

Elvish Yadav Prince Narula roadies finale

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader
Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings
American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails
MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...
Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula...
‘More Terrorists In Pak Than All Over World’: Ghulam Nabi Azad During Visit to Bahrain...
