Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Popular Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan have been arrested by Karnataka police for allegedly violating the Arms Act, 1959. According to police officials, the two were booked under Section 25(1B)(B) of the Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Popular Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested by Karnataka police for allegedly violating the Arms Act, 1959.


Popular Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan have been arrested by Karnataka police for allegedly violating the Arms Act, 1959. According to police officials, the two were booked under Section 25(1B)(B) of the Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The arrests came after a complaint was filed against the two actors for allegedly displaying a machete in a social media video. The viral clip led authorities to take legal action, as carrying weapons in public and creating fear is considered a punishable offense under the law.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Bigg Boss Kannada fame Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested under sections of the Arms Act, 1959 (U/s-25(1B)(B)); Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (U/s-270, r/w 3(5)) after a complaint was filed against both showing a machete in a video for reel,” said S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru, in an official statement.

The Video That Led to Trouble

Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan had created a reel in which Mr. Gowda was allegedly seen holding a long machete, wearing sunglasses, and walking in slow motion. Reports suggest that the actors were imitating the style of Kannada star Darshan, a popular figure in the film industry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the video may have been intended as entertainment, it quickly sparked controversy online. As the clip gained traction on social media, concerns arose about the promotion of weapons in public spaces. Following public complaints, authorities registered an FIR against both individuals.

Legal Consequences and Police Action

Police officials clarified that displaying a machete for an Instagram reel in a public space is a serious violation. As per the law, carrying weapons in public and creating an atmosphere of fear can result in legal action, regardless of intent.

The video in question was shared on an Instagram account named ‘Bujji,’ further increasing its reach and visibility. After reviewing the content, the police determined that the actors had violated the Arms Act and promptly registered a case against them.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

Arms Act 1959 Kannada Actors Rajath Kishan Vinay Gowda

newsx

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Steps Down After 5-Year Tenure Amid Postal Service Reforms
newsx

Columbia Student Protester Who Arrived In US At Age 7 Fights Deportation Order In Court
Curious about what the un

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?
Stand-up comedian Kunal K

Has Kunal Kamra Been Booked? Two Offences Registered At Khar Police Station
newsx

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Claims Police Action Against Panjgur Protesters As Strike Enters Third Day
In a landmark ruling, the

Supreme Court Slams Arbitrary Demolitions in Prayagraj; Allows Victims to Rebuild Homes
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Steps Down After 5-Year Tenure Amid Postal Service Reforms

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Steps Down After 5-Year Tenure Amid Postal Service Reforms

Columbia Student Protester Who Arrived In US At Age 7 Fights Deportation Order In Court

Columbia Student Protester Who Arrived In US At Age 7 Fights Deportation Order In Court

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Has Kunal Kamra Been Booked? Two Offences Registered At Khar Police Station

Has Kunal Kamra Been Booked? Two Offences Registered At Khar Police Station

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Claims Police Action Against Panjgur Protesters As Strike Enters Third Day

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Claims Police Action Against Panjgur Protesters As Strike Enters Third Day

Entertainment

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?