Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Popular Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan have been arrested by Karnataka police for allegedly violating the Arms Act, 1959. According to police officials, the two were booked under Section 25(1B)(B) of the Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The arrests came after a complaint was filed against the two actors for allegedly displaying a machete in a social media video. The viral clip led authorities to take legal action, as carrying weapons in public and creating fear is considered a punishable offense under the law.

“Bigg Boss Kannada fame Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested under sections of the Arms Act, 1959 (U/s-25(1B)(B)); Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (U/s-270, r/w 3(5)) after a complaint was filed against both showing a machete in a video for reel,” said S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru, in an official statement.

The Video That Led to Trouble

Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan had created a reel in which Mr. Gowda was allegedly seen holding a long machete, wearing sunglasses, and walking in slow motion. Reports suggest that the actors were imitating the style of Kannada star Darshan, a popular figure in the film industry.

While the video may have been intended as entertainment, it quickly sparked controversy online. As the clip gained traction on social media, concerns arose about the promotion of weapons in public spaces. Following public complaints, authorities registered an FIR against both individuals.

Legal Consequences and Police Action

Police officials clarified that displaying a machete for an Instagram reel in a public space is a serious violation. As per the law, carrying weapons in public and creating an atmosphere of fear can result in legal action, regardless of intent.

The video in question was shared on an Instagram account named ‘Bujji,’ further increasing its reach and visibility. After reviewing the content, the police determined that the actors had violated the Arms Act and promptly registered a case against them.