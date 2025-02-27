Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Actor Will Smith brought energy and excitement to the Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami with a captivating performance alongside Spanish singer India Martinez. The duo performed the song First Love, creating a buzz with their electrifying chemistry on stage. One moment in particular caught the audience’s attention—a near-kiss between the two performers that set social media ablaze.

A Near-Kiss That Got Fans Talking

During their performance, India Martinez wrapped her arm around Will Smith’s neck, pulling him in close. Their eyes locked as the tension built, and just when it seemed like they might share a kiss, both playfully pulled away at the last second. The teasing moment had the audience on edge, with some cheering and others left in shock.

Mixed Reactions from Fans

The performance quickly became a hot topic on social media, with fans and critics sharing their thoughts. Some found the moment thrilling, while others were less impressed. One Instagram user commented, “This whole thing is cringe,” while another wrote, “Inappropriate. Even if it is entertainment.” A third user added, “He looks sooo awkward.” The reactions highlighted just how divided opinions were about the moment.

Speculation About Will Smith’s Personal Life

Will Smith’s performance with India Martinez also reignited discussions about his personal life, particularly his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple, who married in 1997, revealed in 2023 that they had been living separately since 2016 but had never officially filed for divorce.

Jada has spoken publicly about their evolving relationship, saying, “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us. I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

A Family in the Spotlight

Will and Jada are parents to two children, Willow, 24, and Jaden, 26. Will also has a 32-year-old son, Trey, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino. Over the years, their family has remained in the public eye, with fans closely following their journey.

Whether fans loved it or found it awkward, there’s no denying that Will Smith and India Martinez delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the Premio Lo Nuestro awards. Their near-kiss may have been a playful act, but it has certainly left people buzzing long after the show ended. As Smith continues to navigate both his career and personal life, one thing is clear—he knows how to keep audiences captivated.

