Ever since the Bollywood rapper Honey Singh's latest third song 'Party is over Now' has been launched, there is no end to the praisings of the song on the social media.

The latest song 'Party is over now' is breaking the internet as there is no end to the praising of the song on social media.

After ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ ‘Dil Chori’, ‘Chote Chote Peg’, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s third latest song, ‘Party Is Over Now’ from ‘Mitron’ is breaking the internet and the fans’ reaction on the social media are a proof. Ever since the song has been launched the micro blogging site Twitter has been flooded with the compliments for the Indian rapper. The song was launched on the internet and the fans can’t get enough of the peppy music background score of the song.

Lets’ take a look at some of the tweets

#yoyohoneysingh awesome song sir ji

Jab se release hua hai tab se repeat hai. I love it so much and congrats paaji😍😍😍😍 — Deepanshu Sharma (@Deepans35042763) August 16, 2018

#yoyohoneysingh awesome song sir ji

Jab se release hua hai tab se repeat hai. I love it so much and congrats paaji😍😍😍😍 — Deepanshu Sharma (@Deepans35042763) August 16, 2018

Earlier to this, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared the song on his Twitter handle and hoped to break all the records with the latest song.

This Party is Over Now, Ho Jao sare sober now!!

Link: https://t.co/cqQD0jdYvs

Share your favorite lines.#ThisPartyIsOverNow

Abundantia Entertainment Jackky Bhagnani Kritika Kamra Nitin Kakkar #vikramMalhotra RDM Media Sony Music India — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) August 16, 2018

Recently, Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter to share a video of a few traffic police singing the song as they create propagate ‘Not to Drink and Drive’ and the song got approved by the Mumbai Police.

Featuring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra in Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Mitron’, the song has raised every fans’ curiosity about the movie. As per the reports, the plot of the movie portrays Jai (Jacky Bhagnani), who aspires to be a bigshot but ends up choosing a less profitable career path. This doesn’t go down well with his father, who then wants him to get married. Later, Avni (Kritika Kamra), an ambitious, MBA graduate, who wants to start her own business.

The movie also stars Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Sood and Shivam Parekh and the film is likely to release on September 14 2018.

Have a look at the song

The track is written by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. ‘Mitron’ is produced by Abundantia Entertainment. While talking about the song to a leading daily, Honey Singh said, “My songs like 4 Bottles Vodka have been criticized as the song indicates the epitome of frivolousness, so this is a new revolutionary sober song for all as it says ‘This party is over now’.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More