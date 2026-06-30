Watch: Zaheer Iqbal Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture For Shatrughan Sinha During Family Dinner

Zaheer Iqbal has been praised extensively on social media for his heart-touching act involving his father-in-law, who is a renowned actor from the Indian film industry. The heart touching act was witnessed at a renowned restaurant in Mumbai where the family had decided to go for dinner.

The simple gathering of the family succeeded in putting to rest all the rumours doing rounds on social media about differences between the two families, emphasizing the mutual respect shared by the actor and the veteran artist.

What did Zaheer Iqbal do for Shatrughan Sinha at the family dinner?







When the family walked out of the restaurant on Monday night, a very moving picture of affection and respect was caught by the waiting paparazzi. Zaheer Iqbal quickly moved forward and stretched his hand, carefully helping the elderly Shatrughan Sinha come down from the stairs of the restaurant.

This was quite a family affair involving Zaheer’s wife Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer’s mother-in-law Poonam Sinha, and Zaheer’s father Iqbal Ratansi. Before getting into their separate cars, Zaheer took a bow further by bowing down to Shatrughan Sinha’s feet, respecting traditions. Shatrughan Sinha gave a warm smile to Zaheer, drew him closer, and joyfully clicked a few pictures with him.

Why did Sonakshi Sinha lose her cool with the paparazzi?

Despite all the loving moments of the entire night, there was an element of slight tension created due to media aggression in the end. As soon as the family tried entering into their car, the media continued to follow their car while continuously shooting them even from inside the car where Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha sat.

Sonakshi Sinha got annoyed at their behaviour due to their lack of respect for their privacy, and she requested them to stop shooting them. Folding her hands, she asked them to allow them some privacy after their romantic dinner. Even Zaheer requested them to stop.

“Bas, guys. Thank you. Good night! Guys, ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you.”

— Sonakshi Sinha to Paparazzi

How did Shatrughan Sinha previously address the family’s interfaith marriage?

On June 23, 2024, after Sonakshi Sinha had tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in a small civil wedding ceremony, the couple was subjected to huge cyberbullying owing to their interfaith marriage. People began spreading rumours that Sonakshi Sinha’s brothers Luv and Kush along with her father did not approve of their marriage.

But Shatrughan Sinha adopted an adult attitude in a retro talk show interview for Retro Lehren.

“Of course, I will support my daughter. I don’t have any reason to not to. It’s their life and their wedding… As parents and as a father, it was my duty to support her. We speak so much about women empowerment, how is it wrong for her to choose her partner? Not like she did anything illegal.”

— Shatrughan Sinha via Retro Lehren

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