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Home > Entertainment News > Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Here’s Why You Should Reach Theatre Early

Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Here’s Why You Should Reach Theatre Early

Watching Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey? Here's why arriving early, understanding Odysseus and knowing the epic behind the film could make your IMAX experience even better.

Odyssey movie-watching bonus tips (Image: X/@odysseymovie)
Odyssey movie-watching bonus tips (Image: X/@odysseymovie)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 20:52 IST

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey opens in Indian cinemas on Thursday, a day before its global release, and fans with tickets, especially for IMAX screenings, should consider reaching the theatre well ahead of showtime. This is not just another big-screen release. The film has been shot entirely using IMAX cameras, making the format a key part of the experience. Reports that select IMAX 70mm screenings could feature exclusive footage before the movie have only added to the excitement. For anyone preparing to watch Nolan’s latest epic, knowing a little about  Odyssey and avoiding a last-minute rush could make the experience far more rewarding.

Reportedly, for premium-format screenings, arriving at least 30 minutes early is advisable. It leaves enough time for traffic, security checks, long queues and refreshments, while ensuring viewers are seated before the lights go down.

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Why Odyssey fans may not want to miss the first few minutes

One reason to arrive early is the possibility of surprise content before the film begins. Reports suggest select IMAX 70mm screenings may include a four-minute prologue from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three. While the footage has not been officially confirmed in every market, the speculation has become part of the buzz surrounding the release.

The idea is not without precedent. Christopher Nolan has previously used IMAX screenings to give audiences exclusive first looks at upcoming films. In 2007, the opening sequence of The Dark Knight was screened before select IMAX shows of I Am Legend. Four years later, audiences watching Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in select IMAX theatres saw a six-minute prologue from The Dark Knight Rises, introducing Tom Hardy’s Bane months before the film’s release. If a similar surprise appears before The Odyssey, late arrivals could miss more than the trailers.

Understanding Odyssey before the film can enrich the experience

Even if there is no extra footage, another reason to prepare is the story itself. Nolan’s film is based on Homer’s The Odyssey, one of the greatest works of ancient literature.

Odysseus himself is the main character of the epic – the King of Ithaca and a hero returning from the Trojan War to his homeland through overcoming many monsters, gods, temptations and calamities. The timeless relevance of the Odyssey has nothing to do with mythology. The themes of family, survival, sacrifice and emotions related to a hard trip continue to captivate people for about three millennia.

Following Odyssey closely may reveal details others miss

The basic information about Odyssey will help viewers understand Nolan’s movie better. The Trojan War, the wooden horse, the Cyclops, the Sirens, Calypso and Penelope are all the parts of the famous legend. It is not necessary to know all the episodes of Homer’s poem; still, it is helpful to recognize these characters.

Like many of Nolan’s previous works, The Odyssey is expected to reward careful attention. Small details often become important later, and scenes that seem ordinary can take on new meaning as the story unfolds. For fans heading to watch Odyssey on the biggest screen possible, the advice is simple: leave home a little earlier, keep distractions away and be ready from the very first frame.

Also Read: The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories    

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Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Here’s Why You Should Reach Theatre Early
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Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Here’s Why You Should Reach Theatre Early

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Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Here’s Why You Should Reach Theatre Early
Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Here’s Why You Should Reach Theatre Early
Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Here’s Why You Should Reach Theatre Early
Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Here’s Why You Should Reach Theatre Early

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