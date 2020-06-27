Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has said it won’t be easy for her to watch late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, scheduled to stream on Disney+ and Hotstar from July 24. Dil Bechara is adapted from John Green’s 2012 bestseller The Fault In Our Stars. The movie will be available to both subscribers and non-subscribers. Dil Bechara is late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

In her Instagram post, Jacqueline has penned that Sushant’s demise has left a void everywhere and for everyone. She wrote that he always taught her to be there for people in need. Whenever she was feeling down, he would always cheer her up and help her when she would confused. She also wrote that watching his last film won’t be easy for her but she knows that he will brighten up the screen so beautifully that it will give her some calm.

The Drive actress further sent her wishes to Mukesh Chhabra, director of Dil Bechara, and wished best of luck to actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will making her Bollywood debut in a lead role with this movie. Jacqueline wrote that she knows how close Mukesh Chhabra was to Sushant and requested him to remain strong. She wished all the best to Sanjana Sanghi, adding that she has an amazing first co-star and is sure that Sushant would have been beaming with pride because of the performance she has given.

Along with the actor Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra is also making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. Sushant’s fans seem to be waiting eagerly for the release of this movie. It is going to be an emotional deal for his fans. Fans are the filmmakers to release the film in theatres once normalcy returns.

