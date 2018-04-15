The famous museum located in Times Square in New York City took to its official Twitter handle to unveil the first photo of Kaif’s wax statue. The statue was unveiled with performances of dancers dressed in Indian attire to celebrate the colourful culture of Bollywood. Madame Tussauds in New York also has statues of noted Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Katrina Kaif is finally in the league of Bollywood celebrities having their wax statues at the Madame Tussauds in New York. The famous museum located in Times Square in New York City took to its official Twitter handle to unveil the first photo of Kaif’s wax statue. Placed next to the mega star Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Zinda Hai actress is dressed up in a gold sequenced lehenga. The statue was unveiled with performances of dancers dressed in Indian attire to celebrate the colourful culture of Bollywood.

Although, the statue of Bollywood diva resembles the one which stands in London’s Madame Tussauds along with other Bollywood stars. Not just the pose of New York statue that reminds us of her London wax statue but also the outfit she is decked with glittery at both the museums. Madame Tussauds in New York also has statues of noted Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift and Lionel Messi are among others on the list of Hollywood celebs.

The Namaste London star Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movies Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. She will be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh in Thugs of Hindostan.

