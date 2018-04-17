I was out of India for the entire month, so I wasn’t even aware what was going on. It is only when we meet old people who has worked with us on the show or through media reports that we get to know that he is on heavy medications. I just pray for his health and want him to get well soon. All this fighting is leading nowhere and nobody is getting benefited. We all have to work towards finding a solution, Ali Asgar was quoted saying.

Everybody knows about the hard time comedian Kapil Sharma is going through. His journey from successful shows on television to the recent show Family Time With Kapil Sharma that went off air within few weeks, his friend Ali Asgar was quoted saying to a media company, “I heard Kapil is in depression, I felt very bad. We all are with Kapil and will always be there for him. Preeti also called me that Kapil is not well and has apparently not even left his room for days. When I reached his office, Kapil was lying down. He was close to tears when he saw me and could not even speak. It is clear that he is missing all of us, especially Preeti. He is like a child who wants something but is not able to articulate it.” Nani from the Kapil Sharma Show even said that he has written Preeti’s name on his hand.

He further added, “If this is true, I feel really sad for him because Kapil is not going to benefit from this. He will be at the losing end after all work is more important.Today, we all are here because of our work. We have shared such a great relationship with each other and I would not want to ruin it. I will always think well of him.”

