The diva is a huge personality on social media. with innumerable followers on her official Instagram page

Sunny Leone Instagram photos: Pormstar-turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, also known as Karenjit Kaur Vohra, has also managed to stun her fandoms, of course in a good way. This time it is her throwback photos, that we’d like to put forth. The photos will surely give you fitness, life, and body goals. In one of the photos, the hottie is seen wearing a long satin off-shoulder black and white gown.

Her makeup in the photo was way too sutble, but it surely won our heart. The diva started her career in 2012 with Indian film Jism 2, which was directed by Pooja Bhatt. A year prior she shared the screen with many TV celebrities on Salman Khan’s reality show tittled Bigg Boss. After that, she also hosted Splitsvilla, which was an Indian reality show.

Sunny was also an integral part of other Indian films, such as Jackpot. Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and many others.

The diva is a huge personality on social media. with innumerable followers on her official Instagram page, where she often shared photos with her husband, two kids, and personal diaries.

Sunny is way too workaholic and it is visible in her films and her immense participation in Bollywood’s item songs, most of her item songs have garnered a lot of attention on social media as well as in the films.

