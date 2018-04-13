Rangasthalam was made in Telugu, but it would work just as well in any other language. I am least concerned with the spoken language of my films as long as the film delivers an emotional impact, said the superstar Ram Charan. Rangasthalam will be dubbed in various Indian languages. Now that the film has gone beyond all expectations, we would like to take it into as many territories as possible. We’re dubbing in Malayalam, Tamil, Bhojpuri and Hindi. Several other languages are under consideration.

Yevadu star Ram Charan’s movie that hit the theatres on March 30, 2018, Rangasthalam is all set to get dubbed in various Indian languages. Due to the box office collection of the movie, the makers have decided to dub the movie. Rangasthalam is the second biggest hit of Telugu cinema after Rajamouli’s Bahubali which was also dubbed in various languages. “Rangasthalam was made in Telugu, but it would work just as well in any other language. I am least concerned with the spoken language of my films as long as the film delivers an emotional impact,” Ram Charan was quoted saying.

“Now that the film has gone beyond all expectations, we would like to take it into as many territories as possible. We’re dubbing in Malayalam, Tamil, Bhojpuri and Hindi. Several other languages are under consideration,” added Ram Charan. The star made his Bollywood debut with Zanjeer, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s classic starring opposite Priyanka Chopra. Although the movie was a flop but the actor still wants to do a Hindi film. “Why not?! But it all depends on what I am offered. I am not tempted to tap the Hindi market for a pan-India audience. Any film in any Indian language can be a hit pan-India, as Baahubali proved,” said the superstar of South cinema.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma is one of the most creative persons that we have in our industry: Kiku Sharda

Ram Charan and Samantha’s Rangasthalam has earned a ‘hit’ status at the Tamil Nadu box office by the end of its first week. The positive word of mouth and the absence of new Tamil movie due to the ongoing Kollywood strike were the main factors that have worked in favor of the Telugu movie. “#RamCharan’s #Rangasthalam – a proud Non-Baahubali topper in TFI with its Week1 collections. Eventually, it’s also expected to become the lifetime Non-Baahubali topper too…[sic]” trade tracker Kaushik LM wrote about the film’s performance in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Sri Reddy case: Committee against sexual harassment likely to be formed in 3-4 days

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian welcomes her first child with Tristan Thompson

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App