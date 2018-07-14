Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her alleged relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. The diva, who was present at Vogue x Saks Hampton Dinner, stated that they are getting to know each other. Speaking about their latest visit to India, Priyanka said that it was really beautiful and he had a great time.

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to make heads turn with their sizzling chemistry, the desi girl has finally broken her silence on their alleged relationship. According to a report by a leading American daily, the 35-year-old actor, who was present at the Vogue x Saks Hampton Dinner, spoke about Nick’s recent visit to India like never before and stated that they are getting to know each other and it was a great experience for him. She added that it was really beautiful and he had a great time.

During his visit to India, Nick Jonas met Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and attended her housewarming party in Mumbai, where he also met Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The American singer was later spotted attending the starry pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta after which the duo took off to Goa for a short vacation with close friends and family.

Earlier, reports were rife that Nick Jonas is all set to take their relationship on the next level and will be reportedly getting engaged by end of July or early August. In the latest interaction with another daily, Priyanka opened up about marriage and stated that she loves the idea of marriage and she totally wants to get married at some point.

The diva further added that she doesn’t believe that marriage makes one smaller or bigger or less of a feminist. Speaking about the same, she stated that feminism is about women demanding their own choices without getting judged and not about berating someone or proving any point. She concluded that she totally would love to get married.

Before visiting India with Nick, Priyanka had also met his close friends and family at his cousin’s wedding and was later spotted spending some quality time with them. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in upcoming films like Isn’t It Romantic?!, Bharat and Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

